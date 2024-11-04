NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.9.0
Overview

NVIDIA® UFM® Enterprise Appliance is a powerful platform for managing InfiniBand scale-out computing environments. It is based on Ubuntu 18.04 OS, where the UFM Enterprise software is deployed and running as a Docker container. UFM enables data center operators to efficiently monitor and operate the entire fabric, boost application performance and maximize fabric resource utilization.

Software Download

To download the UFM software, please visit NVIDIA's Licensing Portal.

If you do not have a valid license, please fill out the NVIDIA Enterprise Account Registration form to get a UFM evaluation license.

Document Revision History

For the list of changes made to this document, refer to Document Revision History.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
