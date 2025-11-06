NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Gen 3.0 (NDR) Hardware User Manual
About This Document

This document describes the installation and basic use of the NVIDIA® UFM® Enterprise Appliance Gen 3.0 (NDR).

Relevant Models

UFM Appliance version: 3.1

Model

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

MUA960B

920-9B020-00RA-0D0

MUA9602H-2SRS


Intended Audience

This manual is intended for software and hardware engineers, users and system administrators responsible for fabrics management.

The manual assumes familiarity with the InfiniBand Architecture Specification and with the Ethernet specification.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding technical support .

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Related Documentation

Document Name

Description

InfiniBand Architecture Specification, Vol. 1, Release 1.2.1

The InfiniBand Architecture Specification that is provided by IBTA

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance User Manual and Release Notes

This document contains information regarding the use of UFM software, prerequisites, changes and new features, bug fixes, and reports on software known issues
