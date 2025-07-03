IBUtils2 Utility Release Notes v2.19.5 LTS
Info
This is a long-term support (LTS) release. LTS is the practice of maintaining a software product for an extended period of time (up to three years) to help increase product stability. LTS releases include bug fixes and security patches.
Release Notes Update History
Revision
Date
Description
2.19.5
July 03, 2025
Initial release of this Release Notes version. This version introduces Changes and New Features.
Overview
ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices. It then produces the following files in the output directory.
Software Download
Please visit InfiniBand Management Tools page.
Packages
Package
Version
MLNX_OFED
24.10
DOCA-HOST
2.9.3
UFM
6.19.4-3