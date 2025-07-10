InfiniBand Cluster Bring-up Procedure

This document is intended for network operators responsible for bring-up InfiniBand clusters. The purpose of this document is to outline the necessary automation tools, required tests, and essential information needed when installing a new cluster. Additionally, the document provides recommendations and guidance on how to obtain the necessary inputs for these procedures and how to execute the bring-up operations effectively. The document's content is structured logically to facilitate easy reference and understanding.

To complete the bring-up process, follow the checklist here.

For the list of changes made to this document, refer to Document Revision History.