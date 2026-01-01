Firmware Management
NVIDIA® software products provide an innovation application centric approach to bridge the gap between servers, application and fabric elements. Working independently or synergistically, they can improve monitoring, reduce latency, and offload CPU cycles to enhance the performance of applications for higher productivity, and improved business results.

NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.34.0
  • To download MFT software, visit the download center.
  • For the NVIDIA Quantum-2 (NDR) Clusters releases matrix, go here.

LTS Releases

These are the latest updates to the current LTS releases. For all previous GA and LTS version, see Previous Releases below.

NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.34.1-10 LTS
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.30.1-1210 LTS
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.26.1-35 LTS
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-526 LTS
  • For the Long-Term Support (LTS) releases matrix, go here.

Previous Releases

NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.33.0
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.32.0
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.31.0
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.30.0
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.29.0
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.28
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.27.0
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.26.1 LTS
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.26
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.25.1
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.25.0
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.24.0
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.23.0
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-406 LTS
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1-307 LTS
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.1 LTS
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.22.0
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.21.0
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.20.1
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.20.0
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.18.1
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.18.0
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.8.201 & UEFI v14.40.10
LTS Releases

NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.37.13 LTS
  • For the Long-Term Support (LTS) releases matrix, go here.

Previous Releases

NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.8.100 & UEFI v14.39.13
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.38.16
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.37.14
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.500 & UEFI v14.35.15
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.400 & UEFI v14.34.12
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Documentation of Flexboot v3.7.300 & UEFI v14.33.10
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side UEFI Release Notes v14.32.12
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side UEFI Release Notes v14.29.14
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side UEFI Release Notes v14.28.15
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side UEFI Release Notes v14.27.14
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side UEFI Release Notes v14.26.17
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side UEFI Release Notes v14.25.17
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side FlexBoot Release Notes v3.7.201
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side FlexBoot Release Notes v3.7.102
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side FlexBoot Release Notes v3.6.901
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side FlexBoot Release Notes v3.6.804
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side FlexBoot Release Notes v3.6.700
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side FlexBoot Release Notes v3.6.502
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side PreBoot Drivers (FlexBoot & UEFI) v20
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side PreBoot Drivers (FlexBoot & UEFI) v19
NVIDIA PreBoot Drivers (FlexBoot & UEFI) v18
NVIDIA PreBoot Drivers (FlexBoot & UEFI) User Manual v17
NVIDIA PreBoot Drivers (FlexBoot & UEFI) v16.0 LTS
NVIDIA PreBoot Drivers (FlexBoot & UEFI) User Manual v15.0
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Preboot Drivers (Flexboot/UEFI) User Manual v14.0
NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Preboot Drivers (Flexboot/UEFI) User Manual v13.0