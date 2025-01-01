Accelerator Software
NVIDIA® acceleration software allows for efficient performance gains by reducing latencies and increasing throughput for improved data processing and faster access to data.

NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.12.0
Useful Information

  • For the NVIDIA Quantum-2 (NDR) Clusters releases matrix, go here.

LTS Releases

These are the latest updates to the current LTS releases. For all previous GA and LTS version, see Previous Releases below.

NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.9.1 LTS
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.5.2 LTS
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.1.1 LTS
  • For the Long-Term Support (LTS) releases matrix, go here.

Previous Releases

NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.11.0
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.10.3
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.10.2
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.9.0
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.8.0
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.7.0
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.6.0
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.5.1 LTS
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.5.0
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.4.0
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.3.0
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.2.0
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.1.0
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.0.0
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 2.7.0
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) v2.6.1