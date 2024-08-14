NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.31.2

Note You can download a pdf here.

The NVIDIA® Accelerated IO (XLIO) SW library boosts the performance of TCP/IP applications based on NGINX (CDN, DoH Etc.) and storage solutions as part of the SPDK.

Coupling XLIO with the acceleration capabilities of NVIDIA ConnectX®-6 Dx, NVIDIA ConnectX®-7, or NVIDIA Bluefield®-3 data processing unit (DPU) provides breakthrough performance of Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption/decryption. It also enables working with features such as HW LRO/TSO and Striding-RQ which increase TCP performance, without application code changes and using a standard socket API.

XLIO is an open-source project - see its repository here.

Document contens:

For the list of changes made to this document, refer to User Manual Revision History.