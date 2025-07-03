NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.19.4

About This Document

NVIDIA ® UFM ® Enterprise is a powerful platform for managing InfiniBand scale-out computing environments. UFM enables data center operators to efficiently monitor and operate the entire fabric, boost application performance and maximize fabric resource utilization.

This user guide provides documentation for network administrators responsible for deploying, configuring, monitoring, and troubleshooting the network in their data center.

For a list of the new features, bug fixes and known issues in this release, see Release Notes.

Software Download

To download the UFM software, please visit NVIDIA's Licensing Portal.

If you do not have a valid license, please fill out the NVIDIA Enterprise Account Registration form to get a UFM evaluation license.

Document Revision History

For the list of changes made to this document, refer to Document Revision History.