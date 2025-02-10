IBUtils2 Utility Release Notes v2.21.0
Release Notes Update History

Revision

Date

Description

2.21.0

February 10, 2025

Initial release of this Release Notes version. This version introduces Changes and New Features.

Overview

ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices. It then produces the following files in the output directory.

Packages

Package

Version

DOCA-Host

2.10.0

UFM

6.20.0
