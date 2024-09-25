IBUtils2 Utility Release Notes v2.18
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  IBUtils2 Utility Release Notes v2.18
Download PDF

On This Page

Release Notes Update History

Revision

Date

Description

2.18

August 14, 2024

Initial release of this Release Notes version. This version introduces Changes and New Features.

Overview

ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices. It then produces the following files in the output directory.

Software Download

Please visit InfiniBand Management Tools page.

Packages

Package

Version

MLNX_OFED

24.07-0.6.1.0

UFM

6.18.x

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 25, 2024
content here