Amber Collection Test APIs
Description – Gets amber tests.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/tests/amber
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
Response Data Example
[ {
"timestamp":
1674151365.5055714,
"scope":
"DH0/SU1",
"status":
"Running",
"name":
"amber1"}, {
"timestamp":
1674151365.5055714,
"scope":
"DH0/SU1",
"status":
"Finished",
"name":
"amber2"} ]
Description – Gets amber test details.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/tests/amber/<test_name>
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Data Example
[ {
"hostname":
"sw-hdr-proton01",
"ip":
"10.209.44.74",
"node_type":
"Switch",
"status":
"Finished",
"dh":
"DH1",
"su":
"SU2",
"rack":
"AAA",
"unit":
"1"} ]
Description – Creates amber test.
Request URL –
POST /cablevalidation/tests/amber
Request Data Example
context - dc, dh, su, rack or node
items - The test scope, which typically includes a list of DH<n>, SU<n>/DH<n>, racks, or nodes, depending on the selected context. Do not include this item if the context is "dc"
{
"name":
"test",
"context":
"rack",
"items":[
"AAA"]}
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
201 – CREATED
409 – CONFLICT
Response - 201: Created
Description – Downloads amber tar file.
Request URL –
GET /cv_tests/amber/<test_name>/<test_name>.tar.gz
Response Content Type – text/html
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
Response - NA