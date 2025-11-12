NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.7.1
Amber Collection Test APIs

Get Tests

  • Description – Gets amber tests.

  • Request URL –GET /cablevalidation/tests/amber

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

  • Response Data Example

    
    
                
    
            
    [
  {
    "timestamp": 1674151365.5055714,
    "scope": "DH0/SU1",
    "status": "Running",
    "name": "amber1"
  },
  {
    "timestamp": 1674151365.5055714,
    "scope": "DH0/SU1",
    "status": "Finished",
    "name": "amber2"
  }
]

Get Test Details

  • Description – Gets amber test details.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/tests/amber/<test_name>

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response Data Example

    
    
                
    
            
    [
  {
    "hostname": "sw-hdr-proton01",
    "ip": "10.209.44.74",
    "node_type": "Switch",
    "status": "Finished",
    "dh": "DH1",
    "su": "SU2",
    "rack": "AAA",
    "unit": "1"
  }
]

Create Test

  • Description – Creates amber test.

  • Request URL – POST /cablevalidation/tests/amber

  • Request Data Example

    • context - dc, dh, su, rack or node

    • items - The test scope, which typically includes a list of DH<n>, SU<n>/DH<n>, racks, or nodes, depending on the selected context. Do not include this item if the context is "dc"

    
    
                
    
            
    {"name":"test", "context":"rack", "items":["AAA"]}

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 201 – CREATED

    • 409 – CONFLICT

  • Response - 201: Created

Download Amber tar File

  • Description – Downloads amber tar file.

  • Request URL – GET /cv_tests/amber/<test_name>/<test_name>.tar.gz

  • Response Content Type – text/html

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response - NA
