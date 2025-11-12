Bringup CLI

Description: Loads topo file if the fabric is InfiniBand, and dot file if the fabric is Ethernet.

Copy Copied! load_topo <filename> dns=< true | false > cluster=<cluster name >

Parameters:

filename : absolute path for the topo/dot file

dns (Optional): assumes that DNS is active, and you can access the switches by hostnames by default dns=true.

cluster (Optional): cluster name, if cluster name is provided it will be set to the provided value, else it will be set to 'default'.

Description: Loads PTP topology file (Excel file).

Copy Copied! load_ptp <filename> format=<legacy_ib|legacy_eth|unified_topo> dns=< true | false > cluster=<cluster name> sheets=<comma separated sheets> dc_layout=<file path> hca_mapping=<file path>

Parameters:

filename : The absolute path for the P2P file.

format : The format of ptp is of legacy or unified topology: legacy_ib: allows to load legacy ib ptp file legacy_eth: allows to load legacy eth ptp file unified_topo: allows to load the unified ptp file which supports IB, eth, xdr and nvlink protocols

dns (Optional): Assumes that DNS is active, and you can access the switches by hostnames by default dns=true .

cluster (Optional): Cluster name, if cluster name is provided it will be set to the provided value, else it will be set to 'default'.

sheets (Optional): comma separated sheets name. If provided, only the specified sheets from the Excel file are loaded. If not provided, all sheets in the file are loaded.

dc_layout (Optional, Ethernet Fabric Only): A CSV file that describes the data center layout, for more information please find DC Floor Layout File.

hca_mapping (Optional, InfiniBand and NVOS Fabrics Only): A CSV file that defines the relationship between port numbers and HCA names, for more information please find HCA Mapping File.

Description: Loads switch IP addresses, can be used if DNS is inactive.

Copy Copied! load_ip <filename> cluster=<cluster name >

Loads the IP/switch-name mapping, to allow reaching the switch via REST API to retrieve local topology, GUID, etc. The file format is pairs of IP addresses and hostname. This file will be used in association with a 'topo' file in case DNS is unavailable.

An IP file example:

Copy Copied! A comment 10.0 . 30 switch1 10.0 . 0.31 switch2

Parameters:

filename : The absolute path for the IP file.

cluster (Optional): The cluster name, if cluster name is provided it will be set to the provided value, else it will be set to 'default'.

Description: Loads both IP addresses and topo files.

Copy Copied! load <topo filename> <ip filename> cluster=<cluster name>

Loads the .topo and .ip files.

Note Note: if you have multiple files describing a topology, use the commands: load_ip file.ip load_topo file1.topo file2.topo file3.topo

Parameters:

topo filename : The absolute path for the topology file directory

ip filename : The absolute path for the IP file directory

cluster (Optional): The cluster name, if cluster name is provided it will be set to the provided value, else it will be set to 'default'.

Note Note: will be deprecated in coming release

Clusters file should have the following format, where topo file should be in xlsx format and the IP file is optional.

Copy Copied! load_clusters <filename> dns= true | false

Copy Copied! cluster_name, topo_file, ip_file CLUSTER1, cluster1_topo.xlsx, cluster1.ip CLUSTER2, cluster2_topo.xlsx,

Parameters:

filename : The absolute path for the cluster file

dns (optional): Assumes that DNS is active, and you can access the switches by hostnames by default dns=true.

Description: Show list of loaded clusters as loaded from the clusters file.

Copy Copied! show_clusters





Description: Show list of loaded switches as loaded from the topology file

Copy Copied! show_switches cluster=<cluster_name>

Parameters:

cluster (Optional): cluster name, If the cluster name is provided, show the switch in the given cluster only.

Output Example:

Copy Copied! MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01 ----------------------- MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01 P3 --> swx-proton03 mlx5_0 P1 MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01 P4 --> swx-proton04 mlx5_2 P1 MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01 -------------------- MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr01 P1 --> ufm-sw-hdr02 P1 MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02 -------------------- MQM8700 ufm-sw-hdr02 P1 --> ufm-sw-hdr01 P1





Description: Check switch connectivity status (Ping/JSON-API/Agent )

Copy Copied! check_switch_status cluster=<cluster name >

Parameters:

cluster (Optional): cluster name, If the cluster is provided, the check will be done for the switches in the provided cluster only.

Output Example:

Copy Copied! Host IP ping JSONAPI Agent ----------------------------- ------------- ---- ---- ----- sw-hdr-proton01.mtr.labs.mlnx 209.44 . 74 True True True ufm-sw-hdr01.mtr.labs.mlnx 10.209 . 36.113 True True True ufm-sw-hdr02.mtr.labs.mlnx 10.209 . 36.122 True True True





Description: Push topology to switches and get validation reports.

Copy Copied! start_validation timeout=<n> cluster=<cluster_name>

Parameters:

cluster (Optional): cluster name, If the cluster is provided, the validation will be started in the switches in the provided cluster only.

timeout (Optional): timeout in which validation stops, n is in seconds (s), minutes (m), hours (h) or days (d). For example timeout=20m or timeout=2h.

If timeout is not provided, use the stop_validation command to stop it.

Description: Stops validation routine. Unsubscribe from getting switches updates.

Copy Copied! stop_validation

Description Example deploy_single_agent Deploys agent on a specific node will be deprecated soon. use deploy_agents instead. deploy_single_agent <switch-ip/host-ip> deploy_all_agents Deploys agents on loaded nodes that have no agents. will be deprecated soon. use deploy_agents instead. deploy_all_agents deploy_agents Deploys agents on all or specific nodes. deploy_agents all deploy_agents node_ip1 node_ip2 remove_all_agents Removes agents from loaded nodes that have agents. will be deprecated soon. use remove_agents instead. remove_all_agents remove_single_agent Removes an agent from a specific node. will be deprecated soon. use remove_agents instead. remove_single_agent <switch-ip/host-ip> remove_agents Remove agents on from all or specific nodes. remove_agents all remove_agents node_ip1 node_ip2

Description:Display the credentials for all nodes

Copy Copied! show_creds [format=json|report]

These credentials are used for communication with switches and hosts.

Parameters:

format : the format for displayed data .

Description: Sets the default switch/host credentials to override the built-in default credentials.

Copy Copied! set_default_creds user=<user> pwd=<pwd> type=< switch |host> save=< true | false >

These credentials are used for communication with any switch that does not have specific credentials.

Parameters:

user : user name.

pwd : password.

type (Optional): the default value is switch

save (Optional): If save it set to true (default: true), credentials will be saved encrypted to a file

Description: Sets the credentials for a specific switch/host, it can be used when the switch credentials are different than the defaults.

Copy Copied! set_node_creds < switch > user=<user> pwd=<pwd> save= true | false

Parameters:

switch : switch name

user : user name.

pwd : password.

save (Optional): If save it set to true (default: true), credentials will be saved encrypted to a file

Description: remove the credentials for a specific switch/host.

Copy Copied! remove_node_creds < switch >

Parameters:

switch : switch name

Description: Sets the credentials for a credential profile name specified in unified topology ptp file.

Copy Copied! set_credential_profile <credential_profile_name> user=<user> pwd=<pwd> [save= true | false ]

Parameters:

credential_profile_name : Credential Profile name.

user : user name.

pwd : password.

save (Optional): If save it set to true (default: true), credentials will be saved encrypted to a file.

Description: remove the credentials associated to a credential profile.

Copy Copied! remove_credential_profile <credential_profile_name>

Parameters:

credential_profile_name : Credential Profile name

Description: Add new users to login to the web gui apart from the default 'admin' login.

Copy Copied! add_web_login user=<user> pwd=<pwd> account_type=<account_type>

Parameters:

user : username

pwd : password

account_type : Account_type can be cabler, admin, nvidia, or developer

Description: Delete a web user account.

Copy Copied! delete_web_user user=<user>

Parameters:

user : username.

Description: Shows the web users added along with their account types.

Copy Copied! show_web_users

Example output:

Copy Copied! admin: admin nUser: nvidia dUser: developer





Description: Update the specified web user, allowing changes to the password, account type, or both.

Copy Copied! update_web_user user=<user> pwd=<pwd> account_type=<account_type>

Parameters:

user : username

pwd : password

account_type : Account_type can be cabler, admin, nvidia, or developer

Description: Lists data files collected from switches in the last days

Copy Copied! show_switch_history < switch names> past=<n> start_time=<n> end_time=<n> prev=<n>

Parameters:

switch_names (Optional): a space delimited switch names, if no switches are provided, it will bring data of all switches

past (Optional): Past argument can be used to specify the history interval, by default it is set to one week past=1w.

start_time , end_time (Optional): time period to look for data, if no time is provided, data of the last week will be provided

prev (Optional): retrieve data during the previous period from specified time to now. 'prev' formats: num[day|week]

Description: Shows latest collected amber data from switches

Copy Copied! amber_show_latest





Description: show or hide incoming reports

Copy Copied! show_incoming_reports show= true / false

Parameters:

show (Optional): the default value is true

Description: Shows a summary for all issues

Copy Copied! show_statistics 2024 - 11 - 21 12 : 58 : 46.726351 - show statistics for default cluster: Status Number of occurrences Nodes affected ------------------------------------ --------------------- -------------- No Transceiver 0 0 Link Down, No signal 0 0 Admin Down 0 0 ErrDisable - Flap 0 0 ErrDisable - Rx 0 0 Negotiation fail 0 0 Wrong-neighbor 0 0 Wrong-port 0 0 Unknown-neighbor 0 0 Extra-cable 0 0 Underperforming-link (BER) 0 0 Flapping-link 0 0 Anomalous-port (Signal, Temperature) 0 0 Unreachable-device 0 0 Correctly-wired 0 No report





Description: Shows the current loaded switches

Copy Copied! show_switches

Example output:

Copy Copied! MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01, rack: PXX, unit: 30 -------------------------------------------- MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01 P3 --> swx-proton03 mlx5_0 P1 MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01 P4 --> swx-proton04 mlx5_2 P1





Description: Updates the SSL certificate file used by Apache for secure connections

Copy Copied! add_certificate <crt file> <key_file>

The provided file should be a valid SSL certificate file in crt format. The old certificate file will be backed up before replacing it with the new one.

Description: Shows application version.

Description: Exits the application.

Description: Shows a list of commands. For help on a specific command, run help <command>