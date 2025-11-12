Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref #
Bug Fix
4568182
Description: /root/.npm/_cacache exists in plugin container
Keywords: npm security
Discovered in Release:1.6.0
4583876
Description: Remove anomaly "Module Rx/Tx power was out of range but is good now (latched flag)
Keywords: anomaly latched power
Discovered in Release: 1.6.0
4510330
Description: In Login page no error message appears if the password or the username was incorrect
Keywords: login
Discovered in Release: 1.6.0
4575762
Description: In and Out Bytes on interfaces not being populated in CVT
Keywords: rx tx bytes interface
Discovered in Release: 1.6.0
4570374
Description: Option of having unmanaged nvswitches not working
Keywords: unmanaged nvswitch
Discovered in Release: 1.6.0
4372474
Description: Module read issue in sample error on many ports
Keywords: transceiver module
Discovered in Release: 1.5.0
4636690
Description: CVT plugin is not working on a non-root env
Keywords: non-root env
Discovered in Release: 1.6.0
4601395
Description: f nm port support for gb200 NVL72x1 switches
Keywords: f nm port
Discovered in Release: 1.6.0
4575765
Description: setting CV_DOT_IN_HOSTNAME on cvt_env.conf does not work as expected
Keywords: hostname, CV_DOT_IN_HOSTNAME
Discovered in Release: 1.6.0