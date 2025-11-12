Bug Fixes in This Release

NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.7.1
Ref #

Bug Fix

4568182

Description: /root/.npm/_cacache exists in plugin container

Keywords: npm security

Discovered in Release:1.6.0

4583876

Description: Remove anomaly "Module Rx/Tx power was out of range but is good now (latched flag)

Keywords: anomaly latched power

Discovered in Release: 1.6.0

4510330

Description: In Login page no error message appears if the password or the username was incorrect

Keywords: login

Discovered in Release: 1.6.0

4575762

Description: In and Out Bytes on interfaces not being populated in CVT

Keywords: rx tx bytes interface

Discovered in Release: 1.6.0

4570374

Description: Option of having unmanaged nvswitches not working

Keywords: unmanaged nvswitch

Discovered in Release: 1.6.0

4372474

Description: Module read issue in sample error on many ports

Keywords: transceiver module

Discovered in Release: 1.5.0

4636690

Description: CVT plugin is not working on a non-root env

Keywords: non-root env

Discovered in Release: 1.6.0

4601395

Description: f nm port support for gb200 NVL72x1 switches

Keywords: f nm port

Discovered in Release: 1.6.0

4575765

Description: setting CV_DOT_IN_HOSTNAME on cvt_env.conf does not work as expected

Keywords: hostname, CV_DOT_IN_HOSTNAME

Discovered in Release: 1.6.0
