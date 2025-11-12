Cable Validation Tool - Prometheus Metrics Endpoint

# HELP effective_ber Effective Bit Error Rate # TYPE effective_ber gauge # HELP validation_status Port validation status with issue descriptions in labels (value = issue count) # TYPE validation_status gauge # HELP port_info Port information with status and validation details in labels # TYPE port_info gauge # Healthy port with performance metrics effective_ber{node="ufm-host38",port="enp3s0f0np0",peer_node="r-ufm-sw-eth01",peer_port="swp2",node_type="Host",su_number="SU1",data_hall="DH1"} 1.5e-254 1759345924622 module_temperature{node="ufm-host38",port="enp3s0f0np0",peer_node="r-ufm-sw-eth01",peer_port="swp2",node_type="Host",su_number="SU1",data_hall="DH1"} 65.2 1759345924622 validation_status{node="ufm-host38",port="enp3s0f0np0",peer_node="r-ufm-sw-eth01",peer_port="swp2",node_type="Host",su_number="SU1",data_hall="DH1"} 0 1759345924622 # Unplugged port with validation issue (power/temp metrics excluded due to NA values) validation_status{node="ufm-host38",port="enp3s0f1np1",peer_node="r-ufm-sw-eth01",peer_port="swp3",node_type="Host",su_number="SU1",data_hall="DH1",MediaUnplugged="Insert; Reseat or Replace Cable/Transceiver"} 1 1759345923752 effective_ber{node="ufm-host38",port="enp3s0f1np1",peer_node="r-ufm-sw-eth01",peer_port="swp3",node_type="Host",su_number="SU1",data_hall="DH1"} 0.0 1759345923752 time_since_last_clear{node="ufm-host38",port="enp3s0f1np1",peer_node="r-ufm-sw-eth01",peer_port="swp3",node_type="Host",su_number="SU1",data_hall="DH1"} 320035.6 1759345923752 # Port info with detailed status port_info{node="ufm-host38",port="enp3s0f1np1",peer_node="r-ufm-sw-eth01",peer_port="swp3",node_type="Host",su_number="SU1",data_hall="DH1",phy_manager_state="Disable",module_oper_status="unplugged",cable_sn="N/A",cable_pn="N/A",protocol="Ethernet",module_fw_version="N/A"} 1 1759345923752

{ "ufm-host38:enp3s0f0np0": { "timestamp": 1757524769.645, "port_info": { "node_name": "ufm-host38", "port_name": "enp3s0f0np0", "peer_node_name": "r-ufm-sw-eth01", "peer_port_name": "swp2", "node_type": "Host", "su_number": "SU1", "data_hall": "DH1" }, "port_labels": { "cable_sn": "ABC123", "cable_pn": "DEF456", "protocol": "400G" }, "port_stats": { "effective_ber": 1.5e-254, "module_temperature": 65.2, "rx_power_lane_0": -2.5 }, "validation_data": { "issues_count": 1, "last_report_time": 1757524769.645, "issues": { "WrongNeighbor": "Check cable connection to switch2" } } } }