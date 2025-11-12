Changes and New Features in This Release
Feature
Description
Manage Agents from the UI
Added UI support for managing agents, refer to Agent Status Report and Services.
Download Topology Files from the UI
Added UI support for downloading topology files, refer to Services.
Control Using DNS to Resolve Device Names from the UI
Added UI support to enable or disable DNS when loading the topology file, refer to Load Topology.
Resource Filter
Filters data based on the specified resources, refer to Resource Filter.
Credential Profile
Support Credential Profile in Unified P2P topology file.
In the upcoming versions of the Cable Validation Tool, the Legacy Ethernet and InfiniBand P2P file formats will be deprecated. Moving forward, only the Unified Topology will be supported. For more information, refer to P2P File.