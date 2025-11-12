NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.7.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.7.1  Changes and New Features in This Release

Changes and New Features in This Release

Feature

Description

Manage Agents from the UI

Added UI support for managing agents, refer to Agent Status Report and Services.

Download Topology Files from the UI

Added UI support for downloading topology files, refer to Services.

Control Using DNS to Resolve Device Names from the UI

Added UI support to enable or disable DNS when loading the topology file, refer to Load Topology.

Resource Filter

Filters data based on the specified resources, refer to Resource Filter.

Credential Profile

Support Credential Profile in Unified P2P topology file.

Unsupported Functionalities/Features

In the upcoming versions of the Cable Validation Tool, the Legacy Ethernet and InfiniBand P2P file formats will be deprecated. Moving forward, only the Unified Topology will be supported. For more information, refer to P2P File.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 12, 2025
content here