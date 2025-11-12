On This Page
Check if Cable Agent is Running
Check if cable agent is running on the switch:
Run:
ssh admin@<
switch-ip-or-name>
Enable
Show docker images
Exit
If cables agent is running on the switch, the following output is prompted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image Version Created Size
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
cables_agent latest
13 hours ago 788MB
