Circuits Overview

The Circuits View helps you explore the connection details between two endpoints, labeled A and Z.

When you open the page, you’ll see a message asking you to apply a filter to view the circuits.

Click “Apply Filters” to open the filter window, choose your preferred filter, and apply it. For more guidance, see the Resource Filter page.

Once your filter is applied, all matching circuits will appear in a table.

Each circuit includes the following information:

1. Status

The status reflects the overall health of the circuit and can have one of the following values:

Fail : Indicates that there are issues with one or both endpoints.

Pass : Indicates that there are no issues with either endpoint.

Incomplete : Indicates no issues with the endpoints, but the port status is not yet ready.

One Side Stale : One of the endpoints is stale.

Both Sides Stale: Both endpoints are stale.

2. Protocol: circuit protocol type ib, ethernet or nvlink.

3. Shuffle Cable ID

4. Source Line Number

5. Endpoint Information

Detailed information about each endpoint includes:

Report : the reported syndrome

Location : Specifies the endpoint's location, Rack, and Unit.

Node and Port Details : information about the nodes and the associated ports.

Transceiver Information : Includes details such as: Transceiver part number, hidden by default. Transceiver serial number, hidden by default. Firmware version, hidden by default. Reinsert count, hidden by default. Swap count, hidden by default. Connection status: Displays false if one of the endpoints has a "No Transceiver" issue.

Port Status : Indicates the current state of the port: Down : If any of the following conditions are present: "No Transceiver" "Link Down, No Signal" "ErrDisable - Flap" "Admin Down" "ErrDisable - Rx" "Negotiation Failure" Up : When none of the above conditions apply.

Signal Status : Shows transmission and reception power levels (Tx/Rx power lanes).

BER Counters : Provides bit error rate (BER) statistics, such as raw BER and effective BER., These statistics are only available to Admin users and are hidden by default.

Traffic Counters : Includes traffic statistics, such as errors, drops, and byte counts for incoming and outgoing traffic.

Physical Port

Custom NIC Name

NIC OS Name

RDMA Name: hidden by default.

PCI Address: hidden by default.

Shuffle Cable Information : A Shuffle Cable Connector A Shuffle Cable MPO Connector A Module Part Number

Recommended Action : Suggests actions to resolve any identified issues.

Time Since Last Clear: Indicates the time since the counters were last cleared.

Report Status : Indicates the timeliness of the report, with the following values: No Report : The report has not been updated yet(the associated endpoint will be grayed out). Stale Report : The report has not been updated within the last 15 minutes (the associated endpoint will be grayed out). Latest Report : The report was updated within the last 15 minutes.



By default, only circuits with a Fail status (unhealthy circuits) are displayed. However, users can view all circuits by selecting the All option.

To select the peer-port cable issue user can right-click on the specified circuit and select Go To Circuit to see the combined circuit details and remediation actions.

In the realm of data transmission, understanding the power values for each lane in the port is crucial for maintaining optimal performance and ensuring efficient signal transmission.

Rx/Tx Power Values for Each Lane

The Rx and Tx power values are essential metrics that provide insight into the performance of each lane in a port. These values are especially significant in high-speed data transmission environments, where maintaining the correct power levels is critical for data integrity and system reliability.

NDR Switches

For NDR switches, the power values for each lane in the port are provided, with each cage containing two ports. The relevant lanes for each port can be identified using the _Lanes_Used' counter. This counter plays a vital role in determining which lanes are active and relevant for data transmission.

The 'Module_Lanes_Used' counter is a binary indicator that specifies the active lanes in a particular module. For instance:

If the value is '1_1_1_1_0_0_0_0', lanes 4-7 should be considered.

If the value is '0_0_0_0_1_1_1_1', lanes 0-3 should be taken into account.

The Rx and Tx power values for these lanes are denoted as rx_power_lane_n and tx_power_lane_n, where 'n' can range from 0 to 7, depending on the active lanes.

InfiniBand Technology

When it comes to InfiniBand technology, the approach to handling Rx and Tx power values differs slightly. InfiniBand typically provides power values only for lanes 0-3. As a result, the 'Module_Lanes_Used' mask value is disregarded in this context.

Testing and Verification

Step 1: Identifying Active Lanes

Using the 'Module_Lanes_Used' counter, identify the active lanes for each port. For NDR switches, deter 'Module mine whether lanes 0-3 or 4-7 are active based on the counter's value.

Step 2: Recording Power Values

Record the Rx and Tx power values for the active lanes. Ensure that the values are accurately captured and correspond to the designated lanes.

Step 3: Cross-Verification

Cross-verify the recorded power values with the expected values for the active lanes. This step is crucial for identifying any discrepancies or anomalies in the power readings.

Step 4: Ignoring Irrelevant Lanes

For InfiniBand, ignore the 'Module_Lanes_Used' mask value and focus solely on lanes 0-3. Verify that the power values for these lanes are accurate and within the acceptable range.

Amber simulation supports the manual injection of amBER files into the Circuits View. These CSV files, collected by NVIDIA’s mlxlink tool from PCI devices, contain port statistics and counters.

Key Counters Included:

BER Counters – Indicate bit errors on the link. RX/TX Power Levels – Provide power metrics to assess link activity. Module Temperature Module Status – Indicates whether the module is plugged in or unplugged. And more...

This functionality allows users to load amBER files for one or both sides of a circuit, providing visual indicators and filtering options for improved data analysis and management.

It is particularly useful in the following scenarios:

No Agent Installed or No Connectivity : When the node lacks an installed agent or has no active connection.

Historical Analysis : Users can analyze past events that are no longer present in live data by loading an amBER file captured during the event.

Debugging and Simulation: amBER files can be edited to simulate and debug corner-case scenarios.

To simulate any endpoint, the user can right-click on it and select 'Load Amber for <endpoint name>'. This action is only available to non-cabler users.

This will open a modal to upload the amBER file. The modal contains two input fields:

Amber File – Accepts a CSV file or a compressed CSV file (if the file is large). Device Name – Required for nodes with multiple devices (e.g., hosts and NVL switches).

After loading the amBER file, the simulated endpoint row will be highlighted in blue.

To remove the simulation, the user can simply right-click on the simulated endpoint and select 'Stop Simulation on <endpoint name>'. This action is also only available to non-cabler users.