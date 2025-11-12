NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.7.1
Collecting Amber File

Ethernet Switches, InfiniBand Switches(NDR, HDR) and Hosts

Ethernet and InfiniBand(NDR/HDR) switches have one MST device for which Amber file is collected.

Hosts have one MST device per NIC, hence Amber file is collected per mst device.

Following command can be used to collect amber file:

  1. Find the MST device by running the command:

    # sudo mst status -v

  2. Run mlxlink command to collect the amber:

    # mlxlink -d <mst_device_name> --amber_collect <path_to_save_the_amber_file>

    Example:

    mlxlink –d /dev/mst/mt54000_pciconf0 –amber_collect /tmp/amber.csv

XDR Switches

On XDR switches there are four devices - one per ASIC.

  1. To get the amber for all the ASICs, create a planarized device. To do so, run the following command:

    # sudo mst start --planarized_device_pci

    Expected output:

    image-2025-2-5_17-39-28-1-version-1-modificationdate-1762936780251-api-v2.png

  2. Run mlxlink command for the planarized device and it will generate 4 files automatically - one per asic:

    sudo mlxlink -d /dev/mst/planarized_device_pci --amber_collect <path_to_save_the_amber_file>

    Example:

    sudo mlxlink -d /dev/mst/planarized_device_pci --amber_collect /tmp/amber.csv

    This command creates four amber files – and labels the file name as: amber_ASIC_0.csv, amber_ASIC_1.csv, amber_ASIC_2.csv, amber_ASIC_3.csv

    Each amber file will have information for a particular split port.

NVswitches

On NVlink Switches there are 2 mst devices - one per ASIC.

  1. Find the MST devices by running the command:

    # sudo mst status -v

    Example:

    image-2025-10-24_14-1-48-version-1-modificationdate-1762936779964-api-v2.png

  2. Run mlxlink command to collect the amber:

    # mlxlink -d <mst_device_name> --amber_collect <path_to_save_the_amber_file>

    Example:

    mlxlink –d /dev/mst/mt54004_pci_cr0 –amber_collect /tmp/amber_asic1.csv
mlxlink -d /dev/mst/mt54004_pci_cr1 -amber_collect /tmp/amber_asic2.csv

