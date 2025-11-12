CVT as a Service

The CVT service behavior is controlled through environment variables and configuration files:

Run the following command to edit the file and restart cvt-service:

Copy Copied! supervisorctl restart cvt-service

For more information, refer to CVT Configuration.

Run the following command to configure environment variables:

Copy Copied! docker run

Web service configuration can be done only in the docker run command.

Copy Copied! # Web service interface and ports export CVT_WEB_INTERFACE= 127.0 . 0.1 export CVT_WEB_SERVICE_PORT= 8251 export APACHE_HTTPS_PORT= 443 # Controller service port export CV_CONTROLLER_PORT= 8252

Install the CVT UFM plugin using the UFM CLI or Web UI, like any other plugin.

The service is managed by supervisord with the following configuration: