CVT Configuration
This document outlines the configuration options available in the
cvt_env.conf file, which controls various aspects of the Cable Validation Tool (CVT) collector and agent behavior.
Configuring CVT
CVT can be configured through two primary methods:
Environment Variables: Setting system-level environment variables.
Configuration File (
cvt_env.conf): Defining variables within the
cvt_env.conffile.
Precedence
When a configuration option is defined in both the environment variables and the
cvt_env.conf file, environment variables take precedence over the values specified in the configuration file.
For example, if
AGENT_COLLECT_INTERVAL is set to
300 in your shell's environment variables and to
600 in
cvt_env.conf, CVT will use
300 as the collection interval.
Changing Configuration
Via Configuration File: To apply changes made to the
cvt_env.conffile, you must edit the file and then restart the CVT service:
supervisorctl restart cvt-service
Via Environment Variables: To apply changes using environment variables, you need to set the environment variables in the Docker container run command when launching the CVT service.
Example:
docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --env VAR1=value1 --env VAR2=value2 --network=host mellanox/cables_bringup:<version>
Network Configuration
Variable
Description
Default
Collector External (NAT) IP address. Define this if there is a NAT between the collector and the agents. This IP is used by agents to fetch images and send data/reports.
Empty (no NAT configured)
Interface name of the collector over which all agents (switch and host) communicate. The IP of this interface is used by agents to fetch images and send data/reports.
Empty (IP of default interface is used)
Use if a different interface is desired for host agents, separate from
Empty (uses same interface as
Variable
Description
Value / Unit
Default
Constraints
Set to true if the switch hostname contains a dot (other than the domain part).
Boolean
Empty (implies false)
—
Time after which a full report is forced to be published.
Minutes
720 (12 hours)
Interval less than 10 minutes is not supported
Set to true to publish amber data on each agent iteration, regardless of changes.
Boolean
false
—
Agent data collection interval. Controls how often the agent collects and processes port/link data.
Seconds
600 (10 minutes)
—
Variable
Description
Value / Unit
Default
Constraints / Notes
Maximum time to wait for an agent to become inactive.
Minutes
15
—
Interval to check for new switches.
Minutes
15
—
Time to wait for an agent to become active after starting validation.
Minutes
5
—
Time to wait for an agent to become inactive.
Minutes
1
—
Maximum number of workers to run in parallel for general operations (validation, connectivity, DNS).
—
30
—
Maximum number of workers for agent deployment (limited due to image transfers).
—
30
—
Quick timeout for unreachable devices, reducing wait time for failed connections.
Seconds
3
—
Agent communication timeout for individual HTTP requests to agents.
Seconds
30
—
Batching threshold; batching is only used for deployments larger than this value to reduce overhead.
—
5000
—
Batch size when batching is used (devices per batch).
—
1000
—
DNS resolver options for fast timeouts to avoid long waits on unresolvable hostnames. Configures system resolver behavior when
Format:
SSH Configuration
Variable
Description
Value / Unit
Default
SSH private key file path for passwordless authentication to HOST devices only. SSH keys are not used for switch devices. Must be accessible inside the collector container. Leave empty to use standard SSH key discovery.
Path
Empty (uses standard SSH key discovery)
SSH connection timeout for both SSH command execution and SFTP file transfers. Increase for slow networks, decrease for faster failure detection.
Seconds
20
Enable automatic SSH key discovery from SSH agent and default locations. Applies only to HOST devices when no password is provided.
Boolean
true
Variable
Description
Options / Value
Default
Topology loading at startup. Specifies which topology file to load.
none
Automatically start validation if a topology file is loaded.
Boolean
false
Data Management
Note: for future use.
Variable
Description
Default
Set to true to enable polling for stats from the CVT collector.
false