CVT Configuration

This document outlines the configuration options available in the cvt_env.conf file, which controls various aspects of the Cable Validation Tool (CVT) collector and agent behavior.

CVT can be configured through two primary methods:

Environment Variables: Setting system-level environment variables. Configuration File ( cvt_env.conf ): Defining variables within the cvt_env.conf file.

When a configuration option is defined in both the environment variables and the cvt_env.conf file, environment variables take precedence over the values specified in the configuration file.

For example, if AGENT_COLLECT_INTERVAL is set to 300 in your shell's environment variables and to 600 in cvt_env.conf , CVT will use 300 as the collection interval.

Via Configuration File: To apply changes made to the cvt_env.conf file, you must edit the file and then restart the CVT service: supervisorctl restart cvt-service

Via Environment Variables: To apply changes using environment variables, you need to set the environment variables in the Docker container run command when launching the CVT service. Example: docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --env VAR1=value1 --env VAR2=value2 --network=host mellanox/cables_bringup:<version>

