On This Page
- Server Resource Requirements per Cluster Size
- Deploying the Module as Standalone
- Deploying the Module as a UFM Enterprise Plugin
Deploying the Module
Fabric Size
CPU Requirements*
Memory Requirements
Disk Space Requirements
Minimum
Recommended
Up to 1000 nodes
4-core server
4 GB
20 GB
50 GB
1000-5000 nodes
8-core server
16 GB
40 GB
120 GB
5000-10000 nodes
16-core server
32 GB
80 GB
160 GB
Above 10000 nodes
Contact NVIDIA Support
The Cable Validation tool can be deployed in two methods:
Deploy the
cables_bringupcontainer on a host as described below:
docker load -i <image_path>/cables_bringup_<version>.tar.gz
docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host cables_bringup
docker exec -it cables_bringup /bin/bash
Setting Docker Environment
There are three ways to set environment variables to help customize some of the settings on CVT.
Set the values in CVT environment variable configuration file [Least Priority]
Setting Environment variables when starting the docker container
Exporting environment variables manually inside the container [Highest Priority]
Environment Variable Configuration File
To enhance flexibility and usability, CVT supports environment variable management through a dedicated file. All variables listed below can be set in the configuration file, which includes default values for easy customization.
If an environment variable is defined in both the Docker environment and the configuration file, the Docker environment value takes precedence.
Step 1: Configuration File
The
cvt_env.conf file is installed with CVT and comes preloaded with default values.
You can modify this file to match your environment requirements.
Step 2: Updating Variables
To update an environment variable:
Edit the
<cable_bringup_root>/config/cvt_env.conffile.
Save your changes.
Restart the CVT collector for the changes to take effect.
This can be done in the following ways:
supervisorctl restart cvt-service
supervisorctl stop cvt-service bringupcli -k
Note: A Docker container restart is not required—only the CVT collector needs to be restarted.
Sample cvt_env.conf file
[Version]
# DO NOT EDIT THIS SECTION
# Developer note: when adding/removing/changing a variable, you must increment the version number.
# Version of the cvt_env.conf file
# This version is used to check
if the cvt_env.conf file is compatible with the current version of the CVT
# If the version is not compatible, the original cvt_env.conf file will be saved as cvt_env.conf.save
# and the
new cvt_env.conf file will be created with the current version
# The
new cvt_env.conf file will be used to start the CVT
CVT_ENV_VERSION=
1.0.
0
# Variable names are
case-sensitive, and should be unique among sections.
# Network Configuration
[network]
# IP addresses used by the agents:
#
if no Environment Variable is set, the IP address of the
default
interface will be used.
#
if AGENTS_COLLECTOR_NAT_IP is set
# - the agents (
switch and host) will use
this IP address
# otherwise
# -
if DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME is set,
switch and host agents will use the IP address of the
interface
# specified by DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME
# -
if HOST_SPECIFIC_INTERFACE_NAME is set, host agents will use the IP address of the
interface
# specified by HOST_SPECIFIC_INTERFACE_NAME
# Collector External (NAT) IP address; define
if there is a NAT between the collector and the agents
#
this IP address is used by the agents to communicate the collector
# fetch images and send data/reports to the collector
# Leave empty
if there is no NAT between the collector and the agents
AGENTS_COLLECTOR_NAT_IP=
# Interface name of the collector over which all the agents (
switch and host) will communicate
# The IP address of
this
interface will be used by all agents (
switch and host) to communicate to the
# collector to fetch images and send data/reports
DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME=
# Use the following variable
if you want to use a different
interface of the collector
for the host agents
# Define
if the
interface to connect with hosts is different from the one used
for
switch agents
# specified by DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME
# The IP address of
this
interface will be used by the host agents to communicate to the
# collector to fetch images and send data/reports
# Leave empty
if you want to use the same
interface as DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME
HOST_SPECIFIC_INTERFACE_NAME=
# Agent Configuration (settings used by the agents themselves)
[agent]
# set `
true`
if the
switch hostname contains a dot (other than the domain part)
CV_DOT_IN_HOSTNAME=
# Time after which a full report is forced to be published.
# Value to be provided in minutes. Default is
720 minutes (
12 hours).
# Interval less than
10 mins is not supported.
FULL_REPORT_PUBLISH_INTERVAL_MINUTES=
720
# Set to `
true` to publish amber data on each agent iteration, regardless of changes.
# Default is `
false` - amber is only published when there are changes or during forced full reports.
AMBER_PUBLISH_EACH_ITERATION=
false
# Agent data collection interval in seconds. Default is
600 seconds (
10 minutes).
# This controls how often the agent collects and processes port/link data.
AGENT_COLLECT_INTERVAL=
600
# Collector Configuration (settings used by the collector to manage agents)
[collector]
# Max time to wait
for an agent to become inactive in minutes
MAX_INACTIVE_INTERVAL=
15
# Interval to check
for
new switches in minutes
CHECK_NEW_SWITCHES_INTERVAL=
15
# Time to wait
for an agent to become active after start validation (minutes)
START_VALIDATION_TIMEOUT=
5
# Time to wait
for an agent to become inactive in minutes
WAIT_TIME_INACTIVE_AGENTS=
1
# Worker Concurrency Settings
# Max number of workers to run in parallel
for general operations (validation, connectivity, DNS)
CVT_MAX_WORKERS=
30
# Max number of workers
for agent deployment (limited due to 384MB image transfers)
CVT_DEPLOYMENT_MAX_WORKERS=
30
# Timeout Settings
# Quick timeout
for unreachable devices (seconds) - reduces wait time
for failed connections
CVT_QUICK_TIMEOUT=
3
# Agent communication timeout (seconds) - timeout
for individual HTTP requests to agents
AGENT_COMM_TIMEOUT=
30
# Batch Processing Settings
# Batching threshold - only use batching
for deployments larger than
this (reduces overhead)
CVT_BATCHING_THRESHOLD=
5000
# Batch size when batching is used (devices per batch)
CVT_BATCH_SIZE=
1000
# DNS Resolution Settings
# DNS resolver options
for fast timeouts to avoid
long waits on unresolvable hostnames
# This configures the system resolver behavior when load_topo performs parallel DNS resolution
# Format: timeout:X attempts:Y single-request
# - timeout:X = seconds to wait per DNS query (
default:
1)
# - attempts:Y = number of retry attempts (
default:
1, no retries)
# - single-request = send A and AAAA queries separately (improves performance)
CVT_DNS_RES_OPTIONS=timeout:
1 attempts:
1 single-request
# SSH Configuration
[ssh]
# SSH
private key file path
for passwordless authentication to HOST devices only
# NOTE: SSH keys are NOT used
for
switch devices (switches use password authentication)
# Used by both SSH commands and SFTP file transfers during agent deployment to hosts
#
# IMPORTANT: Path must be accessible inside the collector container, not the host system
# If using Docker volumes, ensure the key file is mounted into the container
#
# Leave empty to use standard SSH key discovery (recommended)
# When empty, SSH will automatically
try
default container locations like:
# - ~/.ssh/id_rsa, ~/.ssh/id_dsa, ~/.ssh/id_ecdsa, ~/.ssh/id_ed25519
#
# Set to specific path only
if you need to use a non-standard key location
# Examples:
# CV_SSH_KEY_FILE=/opt/collector/keys/host_key (container path)
# CV_SSH_KEY_FILE=/home/collector/.ssh/custom_key (container path)
CV_SSH_KEY_FILE=
# SSH connection timeout in seconds
# Applied to both SSH command execution and SFTP file transfers
# Increase
for slow networks, decrease
for faster failure detection
SSH_CONN_TIMEOUT=
20
# Enable automatic SSH key discovery from SSH agent and
default locations
# NOTE: Only applies to HOST devices, not switches
# When enabled, the system will
try to use keys from (inside container):
# - SSH agent (
if running and accessible in container)
# - Default container locations (~/.ssh/id_rsa, ~/.ssh/id_dsa, etc.)
# Only used
for host devices when no password is provided
SSH_LOOK_FOR_KEYS=
true
[application]
# Topology loading at startup - specify what to load:
# none -
do not load any topology file (
default)
# last - load the last loaded topology from history
# <path> - load a specific topology file (supports .topo, .dot, .xlsx, .json)
# Examples:
# STARTUP_TOPOLOGY=none
# STARTUP_TOPOLOGY=last
# STARTUP_TOPOLOGY=./topologies/production.topo
# STARTUP_TOPOLOGY=/absolute/path/to/topology.xlsx
STARTUP_TOPOLOGY=none
# automatically start validation
if a topology file is loaded
AUTO_START_VALIDATION=
false
[data management]
# set `
true`
if you want to poll
for stats from CVT collector
ENABLE_STATS_POLLING=
false
Configuration Parameters
Section
Parameter
Description
network
AGENTS_COLLECTOR_NAT_IP
NAT IP address between collector and agents. Leave empty if no NAT.
DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME
Interface for all agents to communicate with the collector.
HOST_SPECIFIC_INTERFACE_NAME
Interface for host agents if different from default.
agent
CV_DOT_IN_HOSTNAME
Set
FULL_REPORT_PUBLISH_INTERVAL_MINUTES
Minutes until forced full report; min 10 mins.
AMBER_PUBLISH_EACH_ITERATION
Set True if amber file is to be published every iteration, regardless of changes.
AGENT_COLLECT_INTERVAL
Agent data collection interval in seconds.
collector
MAX_INACTIVE_INTERVAL
Minutes before inactive agent is considered down.
CHECK_NEW_SWITCHES_INTERVAL
Minutes between checks for new switches.
START_VALIDATION_TIMEOUT
Minutes allowed for agent to become active after start.
WAIT_TIME_INACTIVE_AGENTS
Minutes to wait before confirming inactivity.
CVT_MAX_WORKERS
Max parallel workers.
CVT_DEPLOYMENT_MAX_WORKERS
Max number of workers for agent deployment.
CVT_QUICK_TIMEOUT
Quick timeout in seconds for unreachable devices.
AGENT_COMM_TIMEOUT
Agent communication timeout in seconds - timeout for individual HTTP requests to agents.
CVT_BATCHING_THRESHOLD
Batching threshold - Use batching for deployments larger than this value.
CVT_BATCH_SIZE
Batch size when batching is used (devices per batch).
CVT_DNS_RES_OPTIONS
This configures the system resolver behavior when load_topo performs parallel DNS resolution.
ssh
CV_SSH_KEY_FILE
Path to SSH private key file.
SSH_CONN_TIMEOUT
SSH connection timeout in seconds.
SSH_LOOK_FOR_KEYS
When enabled, the system will try to use keys from inside container. Only used for host devices when no password is provided.
application
STARTUP_TOPOLOGY
Topology loading at startup - specify what to load.
AUTO_START_VALIDATION
Automatically start validation if a topology file is loaded.
data management
ENABLE_STATS_POLLING
Set
Setting Environmental Variables with Docker Run
Specifying the Network Interface
If the host system is equipped with multiple network interfaces and the switches are connected to the host through an interface that differs from the default management interface, the user can designate this particular interface by utilizing a specific environment variable, namely AGENTS_IFC_NAME. To illustrate, assuming the hypothetical interface name is eno3:
docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --env AGENTS_IFC_NAME=eno3
Adding Hostnames
If the switches are not configured in the DNS server, you may add hostnames; the user may use the --add-host option when running the container. For example (assuming the switch name is switch-3245fa and its IP is 192.168.1.1):
docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --add-host=
switch-3245fa:
192.168.
1.1 cables_bringup
Using Volumes
Volumes can be used for data persistence or easier file transfer to the cables_bringup container. The volume must be mapped to /cable_bringup_root in the container for data persistence. This volume can also be used for loading topology files. Example:
docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host -v /opt/bringup_data:/cable_bringup_root cables_bringup
Overriding Apache Configuration
In the event that a host machine is running another Apache instance and utilizing the default ssh ports 443, an alternative port may be designated for the bringup server by the user, these ports should be available and free. To accomplish this, the APACHE_HTTPS_PORT environment variables can be employed. Consider the following example:
docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --env APACHE_HTTPS_PORT=
9443 cables_bringup
Warning: Please note that Running Cable Validation as plugin is not supported on UFM Gen2.0.
Deploy the module as a UFM Enterprise plugin as follows:
docker load -i /<image_path>/ufm-plugin-cablevalidation-<version>.tar.gz
./manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p cablevalidation -t <version>
./manage_ufm_plugins.sh start -p cablevalidation
docker exec -it ufm-plugin-cablevalidation bash
Copy Files to the Plugin
Users have two methods for copying files, such as topology files, to the Cable Validation plugin:
Copy the files to the plugin's data volume /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/cablevalidation which is mapped to /data/ inside the plugin container.
Use docker cp to copy the needed files to the container.
Overriding the Apache Configuration
When using Cable Validation as a plugin, the default ports 443 are already in use by UFM Enterprise. Therefore, port 8633 will be used for HTTPS by default. Users can opt to use different ports for the bring-up server, provided that these ports are available and free.
The plugin config.cfg file can be modified to update APACHE_HTTPS_PORT variables for that purpose. To make this adjustment, follow these steps:
Execute /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p cablevalidation to add the Cable Validation plugin.
Stop the plugin using /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh stop -p cablevalidation
Use vim /opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/cablevalidation/config.cfg to modify the 'APACHE_HTTPS_PORT' variable.
Update and save the file.
Start the plugin again with /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh start -p cablevalidation.
With these changes, the new configuration will take effect, and Apache will run with the updated ports.