Deploying the Module

[Version] # DO NOT EDIT THIS SECTION # Developer note: when adding/removing/changing a variable, you must increment the version number. # Version of the cvt_env.conf file # This version is used to check if the cvt_env.conf file is compatible with the current version of the CVT # If the version is not compatible, the original cvt_env.conf file will be saved as cvt_env.conf.save # and the new cvt_env.conf file will be created with the current version # The new cvt_env.conf file will be used to start the CVT CVT_ENV_VERSION= 1.0 . 0 # Variable names are case -sensitive, and should be unique among sections. # Network Configuration [network] # IP addresses used by the agents: # if no Environment Variable is set, the IP address of the default interface will be used. # if AGENTS_COLLECTOR_NAT_IP is set # - the agents ( switch and host) will use this IP address # otherwise # - if DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME is set, switch and host agents will use the IP address of the interface # specified by DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME # - if HOST_SPECIFIC_INTERFACE_NAME is set, host agents will use the IP address of the interface # specified by HOST_SPECIFIC_INTERFACE_NAME # Collector External (NAT) IP address; define if there is a NAT between the collector and the agents # this IP address is used by the agents to communicate the collector # fetch images and send data/reports to the collector # Leave empty if there is no NAT between the collector and the agents AGENTS_COLLECTOR_NAT_IP= # Interface name of the collector over which all the agents ( switch and host) will communicate # The IP address of this interface will be used by all agents ( switch and host) to communicate to the # collector to fetch images and send data/reports DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME= # Use the following variable if you want to use a different interface of the collector for the host agents # Define if the interface to connect with hosts is different from the one used for switch agents # specified by DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME # The IP address of this interface will be used by the host agents to communicate to the # collector to fetch images and send data/reports # Leave empty if you want to use the same interface as DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME HOST_SPECIFIC_INTERFACE_NAME= # Agent Configuration (settings used by the agents themselves) [agent] # set ` true ` if the switch hostname contains a dot (other than the domain part) CV_DOT_IN_HOSTNAME= # Time after which a full report is forced to be published. # Value to be provided in minutes. Default is 720 minutes ( 12 hours). # Interval less than 10 mins is not supported. FULL_REPORT_PUBLISH_INTERVAL_MINUTES= 720 # Set to ` true ` to publish amber data on each agent iteration, regardless of changes. # Default is ` false ` - amber is only published when there are changes or during forced full reports. AMBER_PUBLISH_EACH_ITERATION= false # Agent data collection interval in seconds. Default is 600 seconds ( 10 minutes). # This controls how often the agent collects and processes port/link data. AGENT_COLLECT_INTERVAL= 600 # Collector Configuration (settings used by the collector to manage agents) [collector] # Max time to wait for an agent to become inactive in minutes MAX_INACTIVE_INTERVAL= 15 # Interval to check for new switches in minutes CHECK_NEW_SWITCHES_INTERVAL= 15 # Time to wait for an agent to become active after start validation (minutes) START_VALIDATION_TIMEOUT= 5 # Time to wait for an agent to become inactive in minutes WAIT_TIME_INACTIVE_AGENTS= 1 # Worker Concurrency Settings # Max number of workers to run in parallel for general operations (validation, connectivity, DNS) CVT_MAX_WORKERS= 30 # Max number of workers for agent deployment (limited due to 384MB image transfers) CVT_DEPLOYMENT_MAX_WORKERS= 30 # Timeout Settings # Quick timeout for unreachable devices (seconds) - reduces wait time for failed connections CVT_QUICK_TIMEOUT= 3 # Agent communication timeout (seconds) - timeout for individual HTTP requests to agents AGENT_COMM_TIMEOUT= 30 # Batch Processing Settings # Batching threshold - only use batching for deployments larger than this (reduces overhead) CVT_BATCHING_THRESHOLD= 5000 # Batch size when batching is used (devices per batch) CVT_BATCH_SIZE= 1000 # DNS Resolution Settings # DNS resolver options for fast timeouts to avoid long waits on unresolvable hostnames # This configures the system resolver behavior when load_topo performs parallel DNS resolution # Format: timeout:X attempts:Y single-request # - timeout:X = seconds to wait per DNS query ( default : 1 ) # - attempts:Y = number of retry attempts ( default : 1 , no retries) # - single-request = send A and AAAA queries separately (improves performance) CVT_DNS_RES_OPTIONS=timeout: 1 attempts: 1 single-request # SSH Configuration [ssh] # SSH private key file path for passwordless authentication to HOST devices only # NOTE: SSH keys are NOT used for switch devices (switches use password authentication) # Used by both SSH commands and SFTP file transfers during agent deployment to hosts # # IMPORTANT: Path must be accessible inside the collector container, not the host system # If using Docker volumes, ensure the key file is mounted into the container # # Leave empty to use standard SSH key discovery (recommended) # When empty, SSH will automatically try default container locations like: # - ~/.ssh/id_rsa, ~/.ssh/id_dsa, ~/.ssh/id_ecdsa, ~/.ssh/id_ed25519 # # Set to specific path only if you need to use a non-standard key location # Examples: # CV_SSH_KEY_FILE=/opt/collector/keys/host_key (container path) # CV_SSH_KEY_FILE=/home/collector/.ssh/custom_key (container path) CV_SSH_KEY_FILE= # SSH connection timeout in seconds # Applied to both SSH command execution and SFTP file transfers # Increase for slow networks, decrease for faster failure detection SSH_CONN_TIMEOUT= 20 # Enable automatic SSH key discovery from SSH agent and default locations # NOTE: Only applies to HOST devices, not switches # When enabled, the system will try to use keys from (inside container): # - SSH agent ( if running and accessible in container) # - Default container locations (~/.ssh/id_rsa, ~/.ssh/id_dsa, etc.) # Only used for host devices when no password is provided SSH_LOOK_FOR_KEYS= true [application] # Topology loading at startup - specify what to load: # none - do not load any topology file ( default ) # last - load the last loaded topology from history # <path> - load a specific topology file (supports .topo, .dot, .xlsx, .json) # Examples: # STARTUP_TOPOLOGY=none # STARTUP_TOPOLOGY=last # STARTUP_TOPOLOGY=./topologies/production.topo # STARTUP_TOPOLOGY=/absolute/path/to/topology.xlsx STARTUP_TOPOLOGY=none # automatically start validation if a topology file is loaded AUTO_START_VALIDATION= false [data management] # set ` true ` if you want to poll for stats from CVT collector ENABLE_STATS_POLLING= false