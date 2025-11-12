NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.7.1
Devices View

The Devices View presents network devices in a structured table format, allowing users to browse, filter, and select devices for detailed analysis.

Upon device selection, the interface provides detailed information through multiple tabs, including circuits, agent status, and device health metrics.

The system automatically refreshes device information and provides real-time status updates. Users can export device data, filter results, and navigate through different device details.

image-2025-7-31_11-34-41-version-1-modificationdate-1762936794217-api-v2.png

The main interface displays devices in a tabular format with the following columns:

Column

Description

DH (Data Hall)

The data hall identifier where the device is located

SU (Scalable Unit)

The scalable unit within the data hall

Location

Physical location showing rack name and rack unit in format "Rack/Unit"

Status

Agent status, for more information refer to Agent Status

Node

The device node name with visual indicators for the device status

Product Name

The product's name

Manufacturer

The manufacturer name

IP

The device IP address

Type

The device type

Serial Number

Serial Number

Asset Tag

Asset Tag

Agent Status

Agent status could be one of the following:

  • Unmanaged (🚫 Gray background): Agent installation is not supported on this device.

  • Agent Not Installed (❓ Gray background): No agent is installed.

  • Stale Agent (🕒 Gray background): No update has been received from the agent in the last 15 minutes.

  • Agent Reporting Failures (❌): The agent has reported either hardware issues (e.g., fans, power supplies) or port issues.

  • No Failures on Agent (✅): No hardware or port issues detected by the agent.

Device Selection and Navigation

When a device is selected from the table, a details panel appears on the right side of the screen.

The selected device's information is highlighted in the device header, and the available tabs are dynamically determined based on the device's capabilities.

image-2025-7-31_13-55-8-version-1-modificationdate-1762936793646-api-v2.png

The device header displays the device name with expand/collapse functionality on the left side of the name.

In expanded mode, the device details panel stretches to fit the page and displays the device's location hierarchy — Data Hall > Scalable Unit > Rack > Unit (when available).

It also includes information about the device type.

image-2025-7-31_14-20-52-version-1-modificationdate-1762936793307-api-v2.png

Device Tabs

Device Health Tab

The Device Health tab provides an overview of the selected device’s health metrics in a tabular format.

Note

Note: This tab is only visible for manageable devices.

image-2025-7-31_14-23-32-version-1-modificationdate-1762936793015-api-v2.png

Circuits Tab

The Circuits tab displays all circuits related to the selected device.

image-2025-7-31_14-24-58-version-1-modificationdate-1762936792738-api-v2.png

Agent Status Tab

The Agent Status tab presents detailed information about the software agent running on managed devices. It includes the agent's connectivity status, version information, and the timestamp of the last communication.

Note: This tab is only visible for manageable devices and is accessible only to users with administrative privileges.

image-2025-7-31_15-2-6-version-1-modificationdate-1762936792448-api-v2.png

