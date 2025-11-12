Open Agent Port

The agent establishes communication with the CVT collector using port 8251. To ensure proper functionality, this port must be open on the switch's firewall. The process of enabling this port differs based on the type of fabric being used:

InfiniBand Fabric: In the InfiniBand fabric, the tool automatically opens port 8251 without requiring any manual intervention from the user. No additional configuration is necessary. Ethernet Fabric: For ethernet fabric, port 8251 must be opened manually or using ZTP tools. This can be accomplished by executing the following command directly on the switch: Copy Copied! nv set acl acl- default -whitelist rule 200 match ip tcp dest-port 8251 nv set acl acl- default -whitelist type ipv4 nv config apply nv config save NVOS Fabric: For NVOS fabric (XDR switches), port 8251 must be opened manually. This can be accomplished by executing the following commands directly on the switch: Copy Copied! nv set acl AAA type ipv4 nv set acl AAA rule 1 match ip tcp dest-port 8251 nv set acl AAA rule 1 action permit nv set interface eth0- 1 acl AAA inbound control-plane nv config apply nv config save