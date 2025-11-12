The Links sheet will detail the connectivity information across the nodes within the cluster. It will consist of the following columns:

A-Node A-Port Z-Node Z-Port Protocol Shuffle-ID A-Connector A-MPO-Connector Z-Connector Z-MPO-Connector A-Module-PN Z-Module-PN Source-Ref

Column Value Type Description Mandatory A-Node String The source node for the link. Must exist in the Nodes sheet ​​☒​ A-Port String/Integer The port on the source node. ​​☒​ Z-Node String The destination node for the link. Must exist in the Nodes sheet ​​☒​ Z-Port String The port on the destination node. ​​☒​ Protocol (ib/ethernet/nvlink) The protocol used for the connection ​​☒​ Shuffle-ID String/Integer Shuffle Cable ID ​​☐​ A-Connector String/Integer A side Connector of the shuffle cable ​​☐​ A-MPO-Connector String/Integer A side MPO Connector of the shuffle cable ​​☐​ Z-Connector String/Integer Z side Connector of the shuffle cable ​​☐​ Z-MPO-Connector String/Integer Z side MPO Connector of the shuffle cable ​​☐​ A-Module-PN String/Integer A side module part number ​​☐​ Z-Module-PN String/Integer Z side module part number ​​☐​ Source-Ref Integer Line number from a original reference file from which this PTP is constructed ​​☐​

In case of Host/Server ports, the A/Z-port would be the custom NIC name if available or the default NIC name. This value can be found in the output of `ip address show` command.

For IB hosts it is mandatory to have a server profile for this interface so that there is a mapping available for corresponding RDMA name of the port. RDMA name can be found from output of command: `sudo mst status -v`.

Note Notes: Column names are case-insensitive, and the order of columns does not affect functionality.

The user can dismiss Optional Columns as explained in the Mandatory column.

Internal links (NVLink within the GB200/300 racks) will not be part of the Links sheet. CVT detects any internal links based on the RackType and uses the predefined JSON representation of these links to build the links. This approach ensures seamless integration and efficient configuration within the GB200/300 racks.