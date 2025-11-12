On This Page
- Hierarchical Selection Workflow
- Select a Rack Directly
- Rack Visual Representation
- Port Status Coloring
- Status LEDs
- Device Summary
- Rack-Level Summary
Rack View
The Rack View provides a simulated visual representation of a selected rack, including its devices, ports, and statuses. This view is populated using data from a PTP Excel file.
The page is initially blank, and user has 2 options:
This hierarchical selection process allows users to navigate from a Data Hall to SU and then to specific Racks. This feature is only available if the user has provided the DC Floor Layout file while loading the P2P file. Below are the steps the user should follow:
Select a Data Hall: Begin by selecting a Data Hall from the dropdown menu or by clicking on one of the DH squares displayed below, which show the number of active and failed components within each Data Hall. This selection determines the scope of available Scalable Units and Racks.
2. Display and Select SU: Once a Data Hall is selected, all associated Scalable Units (SUs) will be displayed in two forms:
Dropdown Menu – A list of available SUs for easy selection.
Visual Squares – Each square represents an SU and displays the number of active and failed components.
The user can either select an SU from the dropdown or click on one of the SU squares in the visual layout.
3. Display and Select Racks: the same as SU, after selecting an SU, all associated Racks within that SU will be displayed in two forms:
Dropdown Menu – A list of all racks within the selected SU.
Visual Squares – Each square represents a Rack and includes the number of active and failed components.
The user can either select a rack from the dropdown menu or click on a rack name to view the simulated visual representation of the selected rack.
If the DC Floor layout is not loaded, user can directly select a rack from the rack menu to see the simulated visual representation for it.
The rack menu will contain all racks recognized by the CVT tool.
Once a rack is selected, the corresponding visualization of the rack, along with its devices and ports, will be displayed.
The tool support visualization for the following switches and hosts:
Ethernet
SN5600 Switch
SN5600 Switch
SMC SuperServer
XE9680 Rack Server
InfiniBand
MQM8700 Switch
MQM9700 Switch
XDR
Quantum-3 XDR Switch
NVLink
Scaleout Switch
HGX Compute Tray
DGX Compute Tray
Dell Server 9712a
Default
The default view is used to display devices that don't have a product name.
Default Host
Default Switch
Each port on the device is color-coded to visually represent its status, making it easier to identify and troubleshoot issues. The status of each port is indicated by the following colors:
Ports are color-coded based on their related issues:
White: Null (no connection or data).
Green: Active and functioning properly.
Light Red: Indicates issues such as:
Unknown Neighbor.
Underperforming Link (BER).
Extra Cable.
Dark Red: Issues not covered by the above categories.
Split Port Status
Split ports occur when a single physical port is divided into multiple logical ports. For example, in the BlackMamba switch, a single physical port may be divided into two logical ports, named sw<num>p1 and sw<num>p2.
The color-coding system for split ports follows these guidelines:
Uniform Status Across Logical Ports: If all logical ports of a split port share the same status, the coloring will match that of a non-split port.
Mixed Issues with Different Severities: If the logical ports have issues of varying severity, the background color will reflect highest severity.
Mixed Active and Issue States: If one or more logical ports have issues while others are active, the background color will be orange , indicating a mixed state.
Port Details
When hovering over a port, a tooltip appears displaying:
Port-specific information
Details about the associated issue (if any)
An indication that the port is clickable
Clicking on a port opens a popover that displays detailed information about the selected port, including shuffle cable details (if available).
Symbol
Name
Description
Color
Power Supply Unit LED
Shows the health of the power supply units.
Amber if fail, Green if everything ok
Fan Status LED
Shows the health of the fans
Amber if fail, Green if everything ok
Beside each device in the rack, a summary panel provides an overview of its status, including:
Fans: Count of active and failed fans.
Ports: Count of active and failed ports.
Power Supplies: Count of operational and failed power supply units.
Power Supply Fans: Count of operational and failed power supply fans.
At the top of the view, an aggregated summary for the entire rack is displayed.