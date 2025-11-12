NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.7.1
The Rack View provides a simulated visual representation of a selected rack, including its devices, ports, and statuses. This view is populated using data from a PTP Excel file.

worddav664f7fa929fce6b9adf3dd3c5ce58353-version-1-modificationdate-1762936813837-api-v2.png

The page is initially blank, and user has 2 options:

Hierarchical Selection Workflow

This hierarchical selection process allows users to navigate from a Data Hall to SU and then to specific Racks. This feature is only available if the user has provided the DC Floor Layout file while loading the P2P file. Below are the steps the user should follow:

  1. Select a Data Hall: Begin by selecting a Data Hall from the dropdown menu or by clicking on one of the DH squares displayed below, which show the number of active and failed components within each Data Hall. This selection determines the scope of available Scalable Units and Racks.

image-2025-8-2_17-31-47-version-1-modificationdate-1762936816284-api-v2.png

2. Display and Select SU: Once a Data Hall is selected, all associated Scalable Units (SUs) will be displayed in two forms:

    • Dropdown Menu – A list of available SUs for easy selection.

    • Visual Squares – Each square represents an SU and displays the number of active and failed components.

The user can either select an SU from the dropdown or click on one of the SU squares in the visual layout.

image-2025-8-2_17-33-56-version-1-modificationdate-1762936816562-api-v2.png

3. Display and Select Racks: the same as SU, after selecting an SU, all associated Racks within that SU will be displayed in two forms:

    • Dropdown Menu – A list of all racks within the selected SU.

    • Visual Squares – Each square represents a Rack and includes the number of active and failed components.

The user can either select a rack from the dropdown menu or click on a rack name to view the simulated visual representation of the selected rack.

image-2025-8-2_17-28-48-version-1-modificationdate-1762936815941-api-v2.png

Select a Rack Directly

If the DC Floor layout is not loaded, user can directly select a rack from the rack menu to see the simulated visual representation for it.

The rack menu will contain all racks recognized by the CVT tool.

worddav53229a24b863df24b1b2dc1d9141df5e-version-1-modificationdate-1762936812580-api-v2.png

Rack Visual Representation

Once a rack is selected, the corresponding visualization of the rack, along with its devices and ports, will be displayed.

image-2025-10-23_14-8-30-version-1-modificationdate-1762936804110-api-v2.png

The tool support visualization for the following switches and hosts:

Ethernet

SN5600 Switch

image-2025-10-23_14-21-26-version-1-modificationdate-1762936803780-api-v2.png

SN5600 Switch

image-2025-10-23_14-26-9-version-1-modificationdate-1762936803394-api-v2.png

SMC SuperServer

image-2025-10-23_14-26-57-version-1-modificationdate-1762936803072-api-v2.png

XE9680 Rack Server

image-2025-10-23_14-29-55-version-1-modificationdate-1762936802721-api-v2.png

InfiniBand

MQM8700 Switch

image-2025-10-23_14-57-15-version-1-modificationdate-1762936801214-api-v2.png

MQM9700 Switch

image-2025-10-23_15-10-53-version-1-modificationdate-1762936800784-api-v2.png

XDR

Quantum-3 XDR Switch

image-2025-10-23_15-16-1-version-1-modificationdate-1762936800419-api-v2.png

Scaleout Switch

image-2025-10-23_15-21-20-version-1-modificationdate-1762936799926-api-v2.png

HGX Compute Tray

image-2025-4-6_23-49-40-version-1-modificationdate-1762936804802-api-v2.png

DGX Compute Tray

image-2025-8-2_17-42-33-version-1-modificationdate-1762936817301-api-v2.png

Dell Server 9712a

image-2025-8-2_17-44-5-version-1-modificationdate-1762936817609-api-v2.png

Default

The default view is used to display devices that don't have a product name.

Default Host

worddav8afab4bd0c2941c19328c7b7e6488e07-version-1-modificationdate-1762936809719-api-v2.png

Default Switch

worddav0562fa3ab0f160c2de51d3ffe8f318b1-version-1-modificationdate-1762936809370-api-v2.png

Port Status Coloring

Each port on the device is color-coded to visually represent its status, making it easier to identify and troubleshoot issues. The status of each port is indicated by the following colors:

Ports are color-coded based on their related issues:

  • worddav155b70fc8a2930e5fb137d19e41b6c17-version-1-modificationdate-1762936808653-api-v2.png White: Null (no connection or data).

  • worddav22d00e6b0d013f975bbda6a8ccc9e7f5-version-1-modificationdate-1762936808347-api-v2.png Green: Active and functioning properly.

  • worddav7812d2e90a8b3206b9e18a604ea6e31d-version-1-modificationdate-1762936808055-api-v2.png Light Red: Indicates issues such as:

    • Unknown Neighbor.

    • Underperforming Link (BER).

    • Extra Cable.

  • worddavd9979a05458cfc0a7187c765f72d952b-version-1-modificationdate-1762936807696-api-v2.png Dark Red: Issues not covered by the above categories.

Split Port Status

Split ports occur when a single physical port is divided into multiple logical ports. For example, in the BlackMamba switch, a single physical port may be divided into two logical ports, named sw<num>p1 and sw<num>p2.

The color-coding system for split ports follows these guidelines:

  1. Uniform Status Across Logical Ports: If all logical ports of a split port share the same status, the coloring will match that of a non-split port.

  2. Mixed Issues with Different Severities: If the logical ports have issues of varying severity, the background color will reflect highest severity.

  3. Mixed Active and Issue States: If one or more logical ports have issues while others are active, the background color will be orange worddav48054eef5cd40fda17ca080e66d4e02e-version-1-modificationdate-1762936807422-api-v2.png , indicating a mixed state.

Port Details

When hovering over a port, a tooltip appears displaying:

  • Port-specific information

  • Details about the associated issue (if any)

  • An indication that the port is clickable

image-2025-10-23_14-35-14-version-1-modificationdate-1762936802383-api-v2.png

Clicking on a port opens a popover that displays detailed information about the selected port, including shuffle cable details (if available).

image-2025-10-23_14-35-45-version-1-modificationdate-1762936802106-api-v2.png

Status LEDs

Symbol

Name

Description

Color

worddav9480da5ebe058832eb2059ce6f58c57f-version-1-modificationdate-1762936806808-api-v2.png

Power Supply Unit LED

Shows the health of the power supply units.

Amber if fail, Green if everything ok

worddave4e37e985fd12f6ed26a8a1fe5e0f60a-version-1-modificationdate-1762936806477-api-v2.png

Fan Status LED

Shows the health of the fans

Amber if fail, Green if everything ok

Device Summary

Beside each device in the rack, a summary panel provides an overview of its status, including:

  1. Fans: Count of active and failed fans.

  2. Ports: Count of active and failed ports.

  3. Power Supplies: Count of operational and failed power supply units.

  4. Power Supply Fans: Count of operational and failed power supply fans.

image-2025-10-23_14-38-2-version-1-modificationdate-1762936801817-api-v2.png

Rack-Level Summary

At the top of the view, an aggregated summary for the entire rack is displayed.

image-2025-10-23_14-41-25-version-1-modificationdate-1762936801538-api-v2.png

