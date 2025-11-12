Reports APIs

Request Params

cluster: - Name of the cluster. If set, the response will return the circuits for that specific cluster. Type: string

Optional: true

Default: default

node - The name of the node. If set, the response will return the circuits for that specific node . Type: string

Optional: true

port - The name of the port . If set, the response will return the circuits for that specific port. Type: string

Optional: true

page - The name of the page. It can be one of the following values: circuit, flap, or flap_hist. Type: string

Optional: true

healthy - If true, only healthy circuits will be returned. Type: bool

Optional: true

circuit_id - circuit id. If set, the response will return the circuit with that id . Type: string

Optional: true