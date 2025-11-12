On This Page
Reports APIs
Description – Gets the recent cable validation report
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/report/validation
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Example
{
"report":
"ValidationReport",
"stats": {
"in_progress":
14,
"no_issues":
8,
"not_started":
5},
"issues": [ {
"timestamp":
1722290755.0392804,
"node_desc":
"dell001.cm.cluster",
"rack":
"D01",
"unit":
2,
"issues": [ [
"Unreachable-device"] ] } ],
"metadata": {
"file_name":
"v22_testing_extracable.xlsx",
"file_hash":
"d2a8ce40b613a17245acb3310fa0b810238dc61613e8f683b95139d19567aa5a",
"load_time":
1722290305.0386324} }
Description – Gets validation status.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/validation/status
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
500 – INTERNAL SERVER ERROR
Response Data Example:
{
"status":
"not started"}
Description – Gets topology metadata.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/topology/metadata
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST
Response Data Example
{
"file_name":
"proton-ptp.xlsx",
"file_path":
"/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/ptp/proton-ptp.xlsx",
"dc_layout_file_path":
null,
"file_hash":
"c13187caece919c9aa88d2c1e26404fe5e3d0cd56ea801c4c46a7236e42549fb",
"load_time":
1732376613.3298793}
Description – Gets cluster summary by name.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/report/summary
Request Params
cluster: Name of the cluster. If set, the response will return the device health for that specific cluster .
Type: string
Optional: true
Default: default
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Example
[ {
"syndrome":
"No Transceiver",
"number_of_occurrences":
0,
"switches_affected":
0}, {
"syndrome":
"Link Down, No signal",
"number_of_occurrences":
0,
"switches_affected":
0}, {
"syndrome":
"Wrong-neighbor",
"number_of_occurrences":
0,
"switches_affected":
0}, ……etc ]
Description – Gets circuits information.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/report/circuits
Request Params
cluster: - Name of the cluster. If set, the response will return the circuits for that specific cluster.
Type: string
Optional: true
Default: default
node - The name of the node. If set, the response will return the circuits for that specific node .
Type: string
Optional: true
port - The name of the port . If set, the response will return the circuits for that specific port.
Type: string
Optional: true
page - The name of the page. It can be one of the following values: circuit, flap, or flap_hist.
Type: string
Optional: true
healthy - If true, only healthy circuits will be returned.
Type: bool
Optional: true
circuit_id - circuit id. If set, the response will return the circuit with that id .
Type: string
Optional: true
report - syndrome name, if set, the response will return the circuits with that syndrome
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Example
[ {
"circuit_id":
"c83df4d68b40",
"a_endpoint": {
"node_type":
"Switch",
"data_hall":
"DH0",
"su_number":
"SU01",
"node":
"sw-hdr-proton01",
"port":
"P4",
"rack":
null,
"unit":
null,
"actual_node":
null,
"actual_port":
null,
"port_status":
"up",
"plugged":
true,
"advanced_stats": {…}
"remediation_action":
"Check LLDP is enabled on peer; Verify the peer is fully provisioned and reachable",
"report":
"Unknown-neighbor"},
"z_endpoint": {….},
"healthy":
false,
"status":
"Fail"} ]
Description – Get device health summary report.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/report/health
Request Params
cluster - Name of the cluster. If set, the response will return the device health for that specific cluster .
Type: string
Optional: true
Default: default
context - dc, dh, su, rack or node
items - The report scope, which typically includes a list of data-halls, scalable-unit/data-hall, racks, or nodes, depending on the selected context. Do not include this item if the context is "dc"
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST
Response Example
[
{
"health_summary": {
"Power Supply": {
"failed":
1,
"active":
1
},
"Power Supply Fans": {
"failed":
1,
"active":
1
},
"Fans": {
"failed":
0,
"active":
12
},
"Ports": {
"failed":
0,
"active":
2
}
},
"data_hall":
null,
"su_number":
null,
"rack":
"PXX"
}
]