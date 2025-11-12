The Resource Filter is a shared filtering mechanism within the Cable Validation Tool (CVT) that provides a unified and flexible way to refine data across multiple views and workflows. It is designed to enhance usability, consistency, and efficiency in data selection.

This filter is used in several key areas of the application, such as the Circuits View and the Deploy Agents step of the Deploy Agent Wizard.

The main purpose of the Resource Filter is to help users easily narrow down large datasets—such as circuits or agents—based on hierarchical or contextual criteria.

The filter is accessible through a Filter button that appears on any page or component supporting this functionality.

For example, in the Deploy Agents step of the Deploy Agent Wizard, the Filter button appears as shown below:

When the user clicks the Filter button, a modal window opens, allowing them to define their filtering criteria.