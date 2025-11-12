Simple CVT Performance Tuning Guide

Question: How much bandwidth can your management network handle?

Note: Deployment includes multiple phases: image fetch (~200MB), save to disk, load image, and container creation. The process is not purely bandwidth-limited, so we can use higher worker counts.

Network Speed Recommended Value Reasoning 1G 20 20 × 200MB = ~4GB concurrent + local ops 10G 60 60 × 200MB = ~12GB concurrent + local ops 25G+ 100-160 Higher bandwidth + parallel local operations

Question: How many CPU cores does your server have?

Server CPU Cores Recommended Value Reasoning 8-32 cores 30-50 Conservative scaling 32-128 cores 75-150 Balanced scaling 128+ cores 150-300 Aggressive scaling

But watch for switch overload! If you see many timeout errors, reduce this value.

Question: How many switches do you have?