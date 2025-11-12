SSH Configuration and Usage in Agent Deployment/Uninstall

Configure SSH behavior using these environment variables in /etc/cablevalidation/cvt_env.conf :

[ssh]

# SSH private key file path for HOST devices only

# NOTE: SSH keys are NOT used for switch devices (switches require password authentication)

# Switch passwords are mandatory as agents use them to communicate with switches for port information

# Path must be accessible inside the collector container

CV_SSH_KEY_FILE=

# SSH connection timeout in seconds (default: 20)

# Applied to both SSH commands and SFTP transfers

SSH_CONN_TIMEOUT=20

# Enable automatic SSH key discovery (default: true)

# Only applies to HOST devices when no password is provided

# Searches: SSH agent, ~/.ssh/id_rsa, ~/.ssh/id_dsa, ~/.ssh/id_ecdsa, ~/.ssh/id_ed25519

SSH_LOOK_FOR_KEYS=true