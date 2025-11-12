On This Page
- SSH Architecture
- SSH Configuration
- Authentication Methods
- Agent Deployment Process
- Agent Uninstall Process
- Credential Management
- Troubleshooting
- Best Practices
- Container Considerations
SSH Configuration and Usage in Agent Deployment/Uninstall
The Cable Validation Tool (CVT) uses SSH for deploying and managing agents on Linux-based devices (hosts and switches). This document provides verification and QA teams with comprehensive guidance on SSH configuration, testing procedures, troubleshooting, and validation criteria for agent deployment and uninstall operations.
System Components
The CVT system uses multiple SSH components to handle different types of device connections:
SSH Connection Management
Base SSH client for establishing secure connections
Linux-specific SSH client for command execution on hosts and Linux switches
SFTP client for secure file transfers during deployment
Specialized client for MLNX-OS switch communication
Agent Deployment System
Linux agent deployment handler for hosts and Linux switches
MLNX-OS agent deployment handler for Mellanox switches
Device Support Matrix
Device Type
OS Type
SSH Usage
Authentication
Host
Linux
SSH + SFTP
Password or SSH Keys
Switch
Linux (Cumulus, NVOS)
SSH + SFTP
Password (required)
Switch
MLNX-OS
JSON API (not SSH)
Password only
Important Notes:
SSH is NOT used for MLNX-OS switches - they use JSON API over HTTP/HTTPS
For switches (including Linux switches), password authentication is required as the agent uses these credentials to communicate with the switch for port information retrieval
Supported Linux switch operating systems: Cumulus Linux, NVOS (for NVLink and XDR switches)
SONiC is not currently supported
Environment Variables
Configure SSH behavior using these environment variables in
/etc/cablevalidation/cvt_env.conf:
[ssh]
# SSH private key file path for HOST devices only
# NOTE: SSH keys are NOT used for switch devices (switches require password authentication)
# Switch passwords are mandatory as agents use them to communicate with switches for port information
# Path must be accessible inside the collector container
CV_SSH_KEY_FILE=
# SSH connection timeout in seconds (default: 20)
# Applied to both SSH commands and SFTP transfers
SSH_CONN_TIMEOUT=20
# Enable automatic SSH key discovery (default: true)
# Only applies to HOST devices when no password is provided
# Searches: SSH agent, ~/.ssh/id_rsa, ~/.ssh/id_dsa, ~/.ssh/id_ecdsa, ~/.ssh/id_ed25519
SSH_LOOK_FOR_KEYS=true
Key Configuration Details
CV_SSH_KEY_FILE
Only used for HOST devices (switches always require passwords)
Must be a container-accessible path
Leave empty for automatic key discovery
Switch devices cannot use SSH keys due to agent communication requirements
SSH_CONN_TIMEOUT
Connection timeout in seconds
Applies to both SSH commands and SFTP transfers
Increase for slow networks, decrease for faster failure detection
SSH_LOOK_FOR_KEYS
Only affects HOST devices (not applicable to switches)
When enabled, searches standard SSH key locations
Only used when no password is provided for hosts
1. Password Authentication
Supported: All Linux devices (hosts and switches)
Configuration: Set credentials using CVT credential management
Usage: MANDATORY for all switches (required for agent communication with switch for port information)
Usage: Optional for hosts (can use SSH keys instead)
2. SSH Key Authentication
Supported: HOST devices only (NOT supported for switches)
Configuration: Set
CV_SSH_KEY_FILEor enable
SSH_LOOK_FOR_KEYS
Usage: Available for hosts only
Switch Limitation: Switches cannot use SSH keys because deployed agents need password credentials to communicate with the switch OS for retrieving port information
Authentication Priority (for hosts only)
SSH key authentication (if key available and no password set)
Password authentication (if password provided)
Automatic key discovery (if
SSH_LOOK_FOR_KEYS=trueand no password)
Switch Authentication Requirements
All switch types require password authentication
SSH keys are not supported for switches
Passwords are used by agents for ongoing switch communication
Supported switch OS types: Cumulus Linux, NVOS (NVLink/XDR switches)
Not supported: SONiC (not currently supported)
Linux Devices Deployment Flow
Preparation Phase
System generates deployment script from template
Script customized with environment-specific values (image URLs, checksums, configuration)
Temporary deployment file created for transfer
File Transfer Phase (SFTP)
Secure connection established to target device
Deployment script uploaded to
/tmpdirectory on target device
Connection closed after successful transfer
Execution Phase (SSH)
SSH connection established for command execution
Deployment script executed with elevated privileges
Cleanup commands remove temporary files
Connection closed after completion
Validation Phase
Deployment results logged and validated
Temporary files removed from both systems
Success/failure status reported
Deployment Script Features
The
install_agent.sh script handles:
Architecture detection (x86_64, aarch64)
Docker prerequisite checks
Image download with checksum verification
Container deployment with appropriate parameters
GPU support detection (for specific hardware)
LLDP socket mounting (for ethernet monitoring)
Comprehensive logging to
/var/log/cvt_deployment.log
Linux Devices Uninstall Flow
Preparation
Generate uninstall script from template (
uninstall_agent.sh)
Create temporary uninstall file
File Transfer and Execution
Same SFTP upload process as deployment
Execute uninstall script with sudo privileges
Uninstall Operations
Container shutdown and removal
Docker image cleanup
System resource cleanup
Setting Credentials
The CVT system supports multiple levels of credential configuration:
Default Credentials
Configure default username/password for all switches (password required)
Configure default username/password for all hosts (password can be empty if using SSH keys)
Applied when no specific credentials are found
Node-Specific Credentials
Set unique credentials for individual devices
Override default credentials for specific IP addresses
For hosts: password can be empty when using SSH key authentication
For switches: password is always required
Highest priority in credential resolution
Credential Profiles
Group devices with common credentials
Assign profile names to device groups
Manage credentials for multiple devices centrally
Same password rules apply: switches require passwords, hosts can use empty passwords with SSH keys
Credential Priority
Node-specific credentials
Credential profile credentials (if assigned)
Default credentials for device type
Common SSH Issues
Authentication Failures
SSH Authentication failure: please check device credentials
Verify credentials in CVT credential management
Check if SSH keys are properly configured for hosts
Ensure SSH service is running on target device
Connection Timeouts
Failed to execute commands on node: <IP>: Connection timeout
Increase
SSH_CONN_TIMEOUTvalue
Check network connectivity to target device
Verify firewall rules allow SSH (port 22)
Permission Denied
Failed to execute commands on node: <IP>: Permission denied
Verify sudo access for the user account
Check if password is required for sudo
Ensure user has Docker access permissions
File Transfer Failures
Failed to upload deployment file
Check SFTP connectivity
Verify write permissions to
/tmpdirectory
Ensure sufficient disk space on target device
SSH Key Issues
Key File Not Found
Verify
CV_SSH_KEY_FILEpath is accessible in container
Check file permissions (should be 600 or 400)
Ensure key file is mounted into container if using Docker volumes
Key Format Issues
Ensure key is in OpenSSH format (not PuTTY or other formats)
Verify key format compatibility with paramiko SSH library
Check for proper key file structure and encoding
Key Permission Problems
Verify SSH key file permissions are restrictive (600 or 400)
Ensure correct ownership of key files
Check that key files are readable by the CVT process
Deployment Script Issues
Docker Not Available
docker is not installed, it is required for running the agent
Install Docker on target device
Ensure Docker service is running
Add user to docker group if needed
Image Download Failures
Failed to fetch the image from server
Check network connectivity to image server
Verify image URL is accessible
Check firewall rules for HTTP/HTTPS traffic
Checksum Verification Failures
Checksum verification failed!
Image may be corrupted during download
Network issues during transfer
Script will automatically retry download
Debugging Steps
Enable Debug Logging
Check deployment logs:
/var/log/cvt_deployment.logon target device
Review CVT collector logs for SSH connection details
Manual SSH Testing
Test SSH connectivity with specified timeout values
Verify SFTP connectivity for file transfer operations
Test with specific SSH keys when configured
Validate authentication methods work as expected
Network Connectivity Testing
Verify basic network connectivity to target devices
Test SSH port accessibility (default port 22)
Check for firewall or network restrictions
Validate network latency and timeout settings
Security
SSH Key Management
Use dedicated SSH keys for CVT operations
Rotate keys regularly
Restrict key access with proper file permissions
Consider using SSH agent forwarding in containers
Credential Security
Use strong passwords
Implement credential rotation policies
Use credential profiles for device groups
Store credentials securely (CVT encrypts stored credentials)
Network Security
Use SSH key authentication when possible
Implement network segmentation
Configure firewall rules appropriately
Consider using SSH jump hosts for isolated networks
Performance
Connection Management
Adjust
SSH_CONN_TIMEOUTbased on network conditions
Use parallel deployment for multiple devices
Monitor deployment worker limits
Resource Management
Ensure sufficient bandwidth for image transfers
Monitor disk space on target devices
Clean up temporary files after deployment
Operational
Monitoring
Monitor deployment success rates
Track authentication failures
Review deployment logs regularly
Documentation
Maintain inventory of SSH keys and their usage
Document credential profiles and their assignments
Keep network topology documentation updated
When running CVT in containers:
SSH Key Access
Mount SSH keys into container using volume mapping
Configure
CV_SSH_KEY_FILEto point to container-accessible path
Verify key file permissions and ownership within container
Network Access
Ensure container can reach target devices
Configure network settings for direct device access
Verify container networking doesn't block SSH connections
SSH Agent
Forward SSH agent for key-based authentication
Configure agent socket mounting for container access
Verify agent accessibility within container environment