System Admin

The Service View enables users to manage the topology by allowing them to Load Topology, Manage Agents, Start/Stop Validation, and Stop CVT Service

Based on the fabric type, the Load Topology allows users to upload and load a PTP, DOT, or topology file.

Users can access the Load Topology Wizard by clicking the Load Topology button.

The button is enabled only when the validation is stopped.

The wizard contains 6 steps

In this step, users can select one of the following three options to load the desired topology file:

This option uses the load_ptp command to load a P2P file.

Users must provide the following inputs:

Format : PTP file format, which can be one of the following: Unified: I t accepts various cluster types, including InfiniBand , Ethernet, and NVLink. For more information, please visit Unified Topology Format.



Legace ETH: It accepts only Ethernet fabric. For more information, please visit PTP ETH.



Legacy IB: It accepts only InfiniBand fabric. For more information, please visit PTP IB.



Topology File : Allows users to select or upload a PTP file. Files can be chosen from a dropdown menu listing all .xlsx files in the directory: /opt/bringup_data/data/uploads/topology/ptp/ This directory is a shared volume linked to:/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/ptp/ Users can also upload a file directly from their computer using the Upload button located next to the dropdown menu. Additionally, users can download any file from the dropdown to their local computer.



For the Unified type, users can download a template file that serves as a guide for creating their own unified P2P file.



DC Layout File (Optional, Appears Only with Legacy formats) : Used for selecting or uploading a data center floor layout file. Files can be chosen from a dropdown menu listing all .csv files in the directory: /opt/bringup_data/data/uploads/topology/dc_layout/ This directory is a shared volume linked to: /cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/dc_layout/ Users can upload a file directly from their computer using the Upload button. Users can enable the DC Layout field by selecting the HCA Mapping checkbox.

HCA Mapping (Optional, Appears Only with Legacy formats): Allows users to select or upload an HCA mapping file. Files can be chosen from a dropdown menu listing all .csv files in the directory:/opt/bringup_data/data/uploads/topology/hca_mapping/ This directory is a shared volume linked to: Copy Copied! /cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/hca_mapping/ Users can enable the HCA Mapping field by selecting the HCA Mapping checkbox.



Sheets (Optional, Appears Only with Legacy formats): The user can specify sheets to be included in the file by enabling the Sheets input field (via checkbox) and entering the sheet names as comma-separated values.

Use DNS to resolve device names: This option is selected by default. When deselected, an additional input field appears where users can upload an IP file. In this mode, the Load Topology process runs two commands sequentially — Load Topology and Load IP — to load both topology and IP data correctly.

Allow CVT to manage agents on servers (Appears Only with Unified and Legacy ETH formats): This option is deselected by default. If selected, CVT manages the servers included in the topology file; otherwise, it manages only the switches and ignores the servers.

This option uses the load_topo command to load a topology file.

User must provide the following input:

Topology File: Allows users to select or upload a .topo file. Files can be chosen from a dropdown menu listing all .topo files in the directory:/opt/bringup_data/data/uploads/topology/topo/ This directory is a shared volume linked to:/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/topo/ Users can upload a file directly from their computer using the Upload button. Additionally, users can download any file from the dropdown to their local computer.



Use DNS to resolve device names: This option is selected by default. When deselected, an additional input field appears where users can upload an IP file. In this mode, the Load Topology process runs two commands sequentially — Load Topology and Load IP — to load both topology and IP data correctly.

This option uses the load_topo command to load a DOT file. User must provide the following input

Topology File: Allows users to select or upload a .dot file. Files can be chosen from a dropdown menu listing all .topo files in the directory: /opt/bringup_data/data/uploads/topology/dot/ This directory is a shared volume linked to :/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/dot/ Users can upload a file directly from their computer using the Upload button. Additionally, users can download any file from the dropdown to their local computer.



Use DNS to resolve device names: This option is selected by default. When deselected, an additional input field appears where users can upload an IP file. In this mode, the Load Topology process runs two commands sequentially — Load Topology and Load IP — to load both topology and IP data correctly.

Allow CVT to manage agents on servers: This option is deselected by default. If selected, CVT manages the servers included in the topology file; otherwise, it manages only the switches and ignores the servers.

After loading the file, this step provides a summary of the loaded topology. Users can review the details to confirm that the correct file and settings have been applied.

For more information, please visit Device Access Credentials

After setting the credentials, the Check Connectivity tab verifies the connectivity of the currently loaded devices. This helps users confirm that the provided credentials are correct and view the status of the switches — for example, whether agents are present.

The tab displays a Check Connectivity button with a tooltip explaining its purpose. The Next button remains disabled until the connectivity check has been completed.

Users can either:

Click Check Connectivity to run the check.

Click Skip & Start Validation to skip the check and proceed to validation.

While the connectivity check is running, both Next and Skip & Start Validation are disabled.

Once complete, the results appear in a table.

After verifying connectivity, the Deploy Agents tab allows users to deploy agents to devices within the topology. This step ensures that all required agents are installed and ready before running validation.

The tab provides users with two deployment options:

Deploy to All Devices – Deploy agents to all devices in the loaded topology.

Deploy to Selected Devices – Deploy agents only to specific devices using the filtering functionality.

When using filters, all matching devices appear in a dual-list table, where users can move devices from the left list to the right to select them for deployment. Once the desired devices are selected, users can start the process by clicking Deploy Agents.

Users may also choose to skip the deployment step and proceed directly to validation by clicking Skip & Start Validation.

Note To simplify validation, agent versions are now color-coded in the UI: Green → Version matches the bring-up version.

Orange → Version does not match the bring-up version.

Black → Not available (N/A)

The output of the deployment process is displayed in the Deploy Agents Output tab, providing real-time visibility into deployment progress and results.

The Manage Agents allows users to deploy or remove agents directly from the Services tab, without reloading the topology.

Deploying agents with the Load Topology wizard requires reloading the topology, and removing agents was not supported. Managing Agents simplifies both actions.

Clicking the Manage Agents button displays the following dropdown options:

Deploy Agents – Deploy new agents.

Remove Agents – Remove existing agents.

The button is enabled only when the topology is loaded and validation is stopped.

The wizard skips the first two topology-related steps and opens directly at the Device Credentials tab.

The Start Validation allows the user to initiate the validation process for the currently loaded topology.

If no topology has been loaded, the Start Validation button remains disabled.

When the user clicks Start Validation, a pop-up window appears, providing real-time visibility into the validation progress and results. Users can minimize this window and continue navigating within the application while the validation runs in the background.

During the validation process, the Close button is disabled to prevent accidental closure until the validation results are ready for review.

Users can stop the validation at any time by clicking the Stop Validation button.

The Stop CVT Service is used to stop the currently running CVT service.

When clicked, the service is gracefully stopped, and the user is redirected to a dedicated page that displays the current service status.

From this page, the user can restart the service at any time by clicking the Start button.