- Summary Report
- Agent Status Report
- Services
- Resource Utilization
- Users Management
- Device Access Credentials
System Admin
This page is only supported for Admin users
The Summary Report View offers a comprehensive overview of the loaded topology, providing information about the state of devices and their associated agents.
The report includes the following key metrics:
Loaded Devices – The total number of devices loaded in the topology.
Installed Agents – The number of devices with agents successfully installed.
Reachable Devices – Devices that are accessible and responsive.
Unreachable Devices – Devices that could not be reached during validation.
Devices with Wrong Agent Version – Devices running an agent version different from the expected one.
Devices with No Agents – Devices that do not have any agents installed.
No JSON API – Devices that do not expose the required JSON API.
No Reports – Devices that have not submitted any reports.
Late Reports – Devices whose reports were received after the expected time.
Stale Reports – Devices that have not sent updated reports within the last 15 minutes.
The Agent Status Report provides detailed information about the agents installed on each node within the topology.
The report includes key details such as the node’s location (rack and unit), type, name, and IP address.
To simplify validation, agent versions are now color-coded in the UI:
Green → Version matches the bring-up version.
Orange → Version does not match the bring-up version.
Black → Not available (N/A).
Deployment Capabilities
The Agent Status Report also supports agent management operations, allowing administrators to deploy or remove agents directly from the report. Two operation modes are supported:
Bulk operations
Deploy All Agents: Installs agents on all devices in the topology.
Remove All Agents: Removes agents from all devices.
Individual or Multiple Selection
Users can right-click on selected devices to access deployment or removal options.
Multiple devices can be selected for deployment or removal in a single action.
Behavior Based on Device Selection
Agent not installed on any selected devices → Remove Agents option is disabled.
Correct agent (matching the bring-up version) installed on all selected devices → Deploy Agents option is disabled.
Mixed selection (some devices with, some without agents) → Both Deploy Agents and Remove Agents options are enabled, and the system will handle the case appropriately.
Real-time deployment monitoring
After deploying or removing agents, a monitoring window is displayed.
This window shows real-time output of the ongoing operation, allowing administrators to track deployment progress and verify success or failure.
The window is resizable, enabling users to minimize it and continue navigating through the application while the operation runs in the background.
The Close button remains disabled during the operation to prevent accidental closure until the process is complete.
The Service View enables users to manage the topology by allowing them to Load Topology, Manage Agents, Start/Stop Validation, and Stop CVT Service
Load Topology
Based on the fabric type, the Load Topology allows users to upload and load a PTP, DOT, or topology file.
Users can access the Load Topology Wizard by clicking the Load Topology button.
The button is enabled only when the validation is stopped.
Wizard Steps
The wizard contains 6 steps
Step 1 - Load Topology
In this step, users can select one of the following three options to load the desired topology file:
P2P File
This option uses the load_ptp command to load a P2P file.
Users must provide the following inputs:
Format: PTP file format, which can be one of the following:
Unified: I t accepts various cluster types, including InfiniBand , Ethernet, and NVLink. For more information, please visit Unified Topology Format.
Legace ETH: It accepts only Ethernet fabric. For more information, please visit PTP ETH.
Legacy IB: It accepts only InfiniBand fabric. For more information, please visit PTP IB.
Topology File:
Allows users to select or upload a PTP file.
Files can be chosen from a dropdown menu listing all .xlsx files in the directory: /opt/bringup_data/data/uploads/topology/ptp/
This directory is a shared volume linked to:/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/ptp/
Users can also upload a file directly from their computer using the Upload button located next to the dropdown menu.
Additionally, users can download any file from the dropdown to their local computer.
For the Unified type, users can download a template file that serves as a guide for creating their own unified P2P file.
DC Layout File (Optional, Appears Only with Legacy formats):
Used for selecting or uploading a data center floor layout file.
Files can be chosen from a dropdown menu listing all .csv files in the directory: /opt/bringup_data/data/uploads/topology/dc_layout/
This directory is a shared volume linked to: /cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/dc_layout/
Users can upload a file directly from their computer using the Upload button.
Users can enable the DC Layout field by selecting the HCA Mapping checkbox.
HCA Mapping (Optional, Appears Only with Legacy formats):
Allows users to select or upload an HCA mapping file.
Files can be chosen from a dropdown menu listing all .csv files in the directory:/opt/bringup_data/data/uploads/topology/hca_mapping/
This directory is a shared volume linked to:
/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/hca_mapping/
Users can enable the HCA Mapping field by selecting the HCA Mapping checkbox.
Sheets (Optional, Appears Only with Legacy formats): The user can specify sheets to be included in the file by enabling the Sheets input field (via checkbox) and entering the sheet names as comma-separated values.
Use DNS to resolve device names: This option is selected by default. When deselected, an additional input field appears where users can upload an IP file.
In this mode, the Load Topology process runs two commands sequentially — Load Topology and Load IP — to load both topology and IP data correctly.
Allow CVT to manage agents on servers (Appears Only with Unified and Legacy ETH formats): This option is deselected by default. If selected, CVT manages the servers included in the topology file; otherwise, it manages only the switches and ignores the servers.
Topo File
This option uses the
load_topo command to load a topology file.
User must provide the following input:
Topology File:
Allows users to select or upload a .topo file.
Files can be chosen from a dropdown menu listing all .topo files in the directory:/opt/bringup_data/data/uploads/topology/topo/
This directory is a shared volume linked to:/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/topo/
Users can upload a file directly from their computer using the Upload button.
Additionally, users can download any file from the dropdown to their local computer.
Use DNS to resolve device names: This option is selected by default. When deselected, an additional input field appears where users can upload an IP file.
In this mode, the Load Topology process runs two commands sequentially — Load Topology and Load IP — to load both topology and IP data correctly.
Dot File
This option uses the
This option uses the
load_topocommand to load a DOT file. User must provide the following input
Topology File:
Allows users to select or upload a .dot file.
Files can be chosen from a dropdown menu listing all .topo files in the directory: /opt/bringup_data/data/uploads/topology/dot/
This directory is a shared volume linked to :/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/dot/
Users can upload a file directly from their computer using the Upload button.
Additionally, users can download any file from the dropdown to their local computer.
Use DNS to resolve device names: This option is selected by default. When deselected, an additional input field appears where users can upload an IP file.
In this mode, the Load Topology process runs two commands sequentially — Load Topology and Load IP — to load both topology and IP data correctly.
Allow CVT to manage agents on servers: This option is deselected by default. If selected, CVT manages the servers included in the topology file; otherwise, it manages only the switches and ignores the servers.
Step 2 - Topology Summary:
After loading the file, this step provides a summary of the loaded topology. Users can review the details to confirm that the correct file and settings have been applied.
Step 3 - Device Access Credentials:
For more information, please visit Device Access Credentials
Step 4 - Check Connectivity:
After setting the credentials, the Check Connectivity tab verifies the connectivity of the currently loaded devices. This helps users confirm that the provided credentials are correct and view the status of the switches — for example, whether agents are present.
The tab displays a Check Connectivity button with a tooltip explaining its purpose. The Next button remains disabled until the connectivity check has been completed.
Users can either:
Click Check Connectivity to run the check.
Click Skip & Start Validation to skip the check and proceed to validation.
While the connectivity check is running, both Next and Skip & Start Validation are disabled.
Once complete, the results appear in a table.
Step 5 - Deploy Agents:
After verifying connectivity, the Deploy Agents tab allows users to deploy agents to devices within the topology. This step ensures that all required agents are installed and ready before running validation.
The tab provides users with two deployment options:
Deploy to All Devices – Deploy agents to all devices in the loaded topology.
Deploy to Selected Devices – Deploy agents only to specific devices using the filtering functionality.
When using filters, all matching devices appear in a dual-list table, where users can move devices from the left list to the right to select them for deployment. Once the desired devices are selected, users can start the process by clicking Deploy Agents.
Users may also choose to skip the deployment step and proceed directly to validation by clicking Skip & Start Validation.
To simplify validation, agent versions are now color-coded in the UI:
Green → Version matches the bring-up version.
Orange → Version does not match the bring-up version.
Black → Not available (N/A)
Step 6 - Deploy Agents Output:
The output of the deployment process is displayed in the Deploy Agents Output tab, providing real-time visibility into deployment progress and results.
Manage Agents
The Manage Agents allows users to deploy or remove agents directly from the Services tab, without reloading the topology.
Deploying agents with the Load Topology wizard requires reloading the topology, and removing agents was not supported. Managing Agents simplifies both actions.
Clicking the Manage Agents button displays the following dropdown options:
Deploy Agents – Deploy new agents.
Remove Agents – Remove existing agents.
The button is enabled only when the topology is loaded and validation is stopped.
The wizard skips the first two topology-related steps and opens directly at the Device Credentials tab.
Start Validation
The Start Validation allows the user to initiate the validation process for the currently loaded topology.
If no topology has been loaded, the Start Validation button remains disabled.
When the user clicks Start Validation, a pop-up window appears, providing real-time visibility into the validation progress and results. Users can minimize this window and continue navigating within the application while the validation runs in the background.
During the validation process, the Close button is disabled to prevent accidental closure until the validation results are ready for review.
Users can stop the validation at any time by clicking the Stop Validation button.
Stop CVT Service
The Stop CVT Service is used to stop the currently running CVT service.
When clicked, the service is gracefully stopped, and the user is redirected to a dedicated page that displays the current service status.
From this page, the user can restart the service at any time by clicking the Start button.
Resource utilization is used to track CVT system health and understand how it impacts resource consumption. It will be analyzed across three key areas: storage, memory, and CPU usage.
This analysis will help monitor system performance, optimize resource allocation, and ensure efficient operation.
CPU utilization is calculated over a 3-second interval, meaning it will take 3 seconds for the CPU utilization data to be available.
The tab will present resource data in two formats:
Tachometer Chart: A visual gauge that displays the usage percentage for each resource.
Table: A structured table displaying resource information in detail
To get the latest data, the user can refresh the view manually by clicking the refresh button or enable automatic refresh.
Tachometer Chart Color Thresholds
The color of the tachometer chart will be determined based on the percentage value of each resource, following these predefined thresholds:
CPU Usage Thresholds
0 - 50%
Normal
Blue
51 - 75%
Warning
🟠 Orange
76 - 100%
Critical
🔴 Red
Storage Usage Thresholds
0 - 70%
Normal
Blue
71 - 90%
Warning
🟠 Orange
91 - 100%
Critical
🔴 Red
Memory Usage Thresholds
0 - 60%
Normal
Blue
61 - 80%
Warning
🟠 Orange
81 - 100%
Critical
🔴 Red
The User Management view allows admin users to manage user accounts within the application. admin can create, update, or delete user accounts as needed.
The tab displays all users in a table, with a special icon indicating the currently logged-in user.
Create Users
Admin can create new user accounts by following these steps:
Accessing the Create User Modal:
Click the Create User button to open a modal for adding a new user.
Supported Account Types:
The tool supports the following four account types:
admin: Full access to all features and settings.
nvidia: can access circuits view, rack view and reports only.
cabler: can access circuits view, rack view and reports only.
developer: can access circuits view, rack view and reports only.
Adding User Details:
Fill in the required fields in the modal to create the user account.
Completing the Process:
Click Create to add the new user to the system.
Update user
Admin user can also update the account type or the password or both for any user he wants
That can be done by right click then click on Update User.
To change the password user, need to check change password checkbox then fill the passwords input.
Delete Use
Admin user can also delete the user by right click then click on Remove User.
The Device Access Credentials Management component allows you to securely manage credentials (username, password, etc.) for devices in your system.
You can add, view, update, and remove device access credentials through a table and modal interface.
Add Credentials
Admin can add new Credentials by following these steps:
Accessing the Credentials Modal:
Click the 'Add Credentials' button to open a modal for adding a new credential.
2. Fill in the required fields:
Credential Type: Select the type of credentials you want to set.
Precedence:
Node (Highest Precedence)
Credential Profile
Default (Least Precedence)
Node IP: Enter the device IP (only if
Node)
Profile Name: Enter the credential profile name(only if
Credential Profile).
Username: Enter the username for device access.
Password: Enter the password.
Type: Select the device type (only if
Default).
Save: Check if you want to save these credentials.
Update Existing Credentials
Admin user can also update the existing credentials by right click then clicking on Update Node.
The user can update the username, password, and save status. Updating the password is mandatory when updating the credentials.
Remove Credentials
Admin user can also remove the credentials by right click then click on Remove. only non-default credentials can be removed