NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.8.1
Advanced Flapping Test APIs

Get Tests

  • Description – Gets advanced flapping tests.

  • Request URL –GET /cablevalidation/tests/flapping

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

  • Response Data Example

    [
    {
      "timestamp": 1674151365.5055714,
      "scope": "DataCenter",
      "status": "Finished",
      "name": "flapping1",
      "total_flapping": 5,
      "test_time": 11,
      "duration_time": 11,
      "user": "admin"
    },
    {
      "timestamp": 1674151365.5055714,
      "scope": "DataCenter",
      "status": "Finished",
      "name": "flapping2",
      "total_flapping": 5,
      "test_time": 11,
      "duration_time": 11,
      "user": "admin"
  }
]

Get Test Circuits

  • Description – Gets advanced flapping test circuits.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/tests/flapping/<test_name>/circuits

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response Data Example

    [
  {
    "a_endpoint": {
      "data_hall": "",
      "su_number": "",
      "node": "sw-hdr-proton01",
      "node_type": "Switch",
      "port": "P1",
      "rack": null,
      "unit": null,
      "advanced_stats": {
        "metadata": {
          "read_time": 1727982822.4693458,
          "file_name": "/opt/ufm/cablevalidation/src/cablevalidation/cablesagent/data/amber.csv",
          "file_timestamp": 1727982822.4331076
        },
        "time_since_last_clear": 0.9,
        "power_stats": {
          "rx_power_lane_0": 1.0,
           ...
          "tx_power_lane_7": 1.33,
          "tx_power_high_th": 4.0,
          "tx_power_low_th": -3.47
        },
        "temp_stats": {
          "module_temperature": 49.0,
          "temperature_low_th": -10.0,
          "temperature_high_th": 80.0
        },
        "ber_stats": {
          "effective_ber": 1.5e-254,
          "raw_ber": 2e-08,
          "ber_status": "Good",
          "ber_performance": "Constant"
        },
        "carrier_transition_counter": 2,
        "total_flapping": 1,
        "flapping_counters": {
          "flap_30_sec": 0,
          "flap_1_min": 1,
          "flap_5_min": 1,
          "flap_1_hr": 1,
          "flap_12_hrs": 1,
          "flap_24_hrs": 1,
          "status": "Flapped"
        }
      }
    },
    "z_endpoint": { ... }}]

Create Test

  • Description – Creates advanced flapping test.

  • Request URL – POST /cablevalidation/tests/flapping

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Request Data Example

    • context - dc, dh, su, rack or node

    • items - The test scope, which typically includes a list of DH<n>, SU<n>/DH<n>, racks, or nodes, depending on the selected context. Do not include this item if the context is "dc"

{"context":"rack","items":["AAA"],"name":"test","duration":125}

  • Status Codes

    • 201 – CREATED

    • 409 – CONFLICT

  • Response - 201: Created

Stop Advanced Flapping Test

  • Description – Stop the given test.

  • Request URL – DELETE /cablevalidation/tests/flapping/<test_name>

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 204 – NO CONTENT

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response – NA
