Apache Configuration for CVT Collector

All Apache settings are configured in cvt_env.conf under the [apache] section:

Copy Copied! [apache] CVT_APACHE_PROFILE = small CVT_APACHE_LOG_LEVEL = warn CVT_APACHE_ACCESS_LOG = true

Selects the Apache performance profile. Each profile includes MPM (Multi-Processing Module) settings and connection optimization settings.

Profile Cores RAM Agents MaxRequestWorkers small 2-16 8-64GB < 1,000 150 medium 32-128 128-512GB 1,000-10,000 2,048 large 200-300 1TB+ 10,000-20,000 12,800 xlarge 400+ 1.5TB+ 20,000+ 25,600 auto - - - Auto-detect based on CPU cores

Default: small

Controls the verbosity of Apache error logs. Higher levels reduce log volume.

Level Description debug Debug messages (very verbose) info Informational messages notice Normal but significant conditions warn Warning conditions (default) error Error conditions crit Critical conditions alert Action must be taken immediately emerg System is unusable

Default: warn

Recommendation for large clusters: Use error or crit to reduce log I/O.

Enable or disable Apache access logs (HTTP request logging).

Value Description true Access logs enabled (default) false Access logs disabled

Default: true