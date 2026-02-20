On This Page
- Overview
- Configuration Options
- Profile Details
- Usage
- Configuration Files
- Customizing Profiles
- Troubleshooting
- Best Practices for Large Clusters
Apache Configuration for CVT Collector
This document describes the configurable Apache settings for the CVT Collector, designed to optimize performance for different cluster scales.
The CVT Collector uses Apache as its web server. Apache performance can be tuned via profiles that adjust concurrency, connection handling, and logging settings based on your deployment scale.
All Apache settings are configured in
cvt_env.conf under the
[apache] section:
[apache]
CVT_APACHE_PROFILE = small
CVT_APACHE_LOG_LEVEL = warn
CVT_APACHE_ACCESS_LOG =
true
CVT_APACHE_PROFILE
Selects the Apache performance profile. Each profile includes MPM (Multi-Processing Module) settings and connection optimization settings.
Profile
Cores
RAM
Agents
MaxRequestWorkers
2-16
8-64GB
< 1,000
150
32-128
128-512GB
1,000-10,000
2,048
200-300
1TB+
10,000-20,000
12,800
400+
1.5TB+
20,000+
25,600
-
-
-
Auto-detect based on CPU cores
Default:
small
CVT_APACHE_LOG_LEVEL
Controls the verbosity of Apache error logs. Higher levels reduce log volume.
Level
Description
Debug messages (very verbose)
Informational messages
Normal but significant conditions
Warning conditions (default)
Error conditions
Critical conditions
Action must be taken immediately
System is unusable
Default:
warn
Recommendation for large clusters: Use
error or
crit to reduce log I/O.
CVT_APACHE_ACCESS_LOG
Enable or disable Apache access logs (HTTP request logging).
Value
Description
Access logs enabled (default)
Access logs disabled
Default:
true
Recommendation for large clusters: Set to
false to reduce disk I/O.
Small Profile (Default)
For development and small production deployments.
# MPM Settings
StartServers
2
MinSpareThreads
25
MaxSpareThreads
75
ThreadLimit
64
ThreadsPerChild
25
MaxRequestWorkers
150
# Connection Settings
KeepAlive On
KeepAliveTimeout
5
MaxKeepAliveRequests
100
Timeout
180
Medium Profile
For mid-size production clusters.
# MPM Settings
StartServers
4
MinSpareThreads
75
MaxSpareThreads
250
ThreadLimit
64
ThreadsPerChild
64
ServerLimit
32
MaxRequestWorkers
2048
AsyncRequestWorkerFactor
2
# Connection Settings
KeepAlive On
KeepAliveTimeout
3
MaxKeepAliveRequests
500
Timeout
150
EnableMMAP Off
Large Profile
For large-scale production deployments.
# MPM Settings
StartServers
8
MinSpareThreads
200
MaxSpareThreads
600
ThreadLimit
128
ThreadsPerChild
128
ServerLimit
100
MaxRequestWorkers
12800
AsyncRequestWorkerFactor
2
# Connection Settings
KeepAlive On
KeepAliveTimeout
2
MaxKeepAliveRequests
1000
Timeout
120
EnableMMAP Off
XLarge Profile
For very large-scale hyperscale deployments.
# MPM Settings
StartServers
8
MinSpareThreads
250
MaxSpareThreads
750
ThreadLimit
128
ThreadsPerChild
128
ServerLimit
200
MaxRequestWorkers
25600
AsyncRequestWorkerFactor
2
# Connection Settings
KeepAlive On
KeepAliveTimeout
2
MaxKeepAliveRequests
1000
Timeout
120
EnableMMAP Off
Via cvt_env.conf (Recommended)
Edit the configuration file (persisted across restarts):
[apache]
CVT_APACHE_PROFILE = large
CVT_APACHE_LOG_LEVEL = error
CVT_APACHE_ACCESS_LOG =
false
The configuration file is located at:
Container: /cable_bringup_root/config/cvt_env.conf
Default: /etc/cablevalidation/cvt_env.conf
Via Environment Variables
Set environment variables when starting the container:
docker run \
-e CVT_APACHE_PROFILE=large \
-e CVT_APACHE_LOG_LEVEL=error \
-e CVT_APACHE_ACCESS_LOG=
false \
...
Environment variables take precedence over cvt_env.conf settings.
Auto-Detection
Use
auto to automatically select a profile based on available CPU cores:
CVT_APACHE_PROFILE = auto
Auto-detection thresholds:
400+ cores →
xlarge
200-399 cores →
large
32-199 cores →
medium
< 32 cores →
small
The Apache configuration is applied at container startup via
apache2_wrapper.sh :
Setting Type
Destination File
MPM settings
/etc/apache2/mods-available/mpm_event.conf
Performance settings
/etc/apache2/conf-available/cvt_performance.conf
Log level
/etc/apache2/apache2.conf
Access logs
/etc/apache2/conf-available/*.conf
/etc/apache2/sites-available/*.conf
Profiles are defined in /etc/apache2/apache_profiles.conf (copied from conf/collector/apache_profiles.conf at build time).
To add a custom profile:
Edit the profiles file
Add a new section with MPM and Performance settings:
[custom] # custom - Description # === MPM === StartServers
6MinSpareThreads
100... # === Performance === KeepAlive On KeepAliveTimeout
4...
Set CVT_APACHE_PROFILE = custom in cvt_env.conf
Apache fails to start with "already running"
This occurs when a stale PID file exists from a previous unclean shutdown. The wrapper script automatically cleans stale PID files, but if the issue persists:
rm -f /cable_bringup_root/config/run/apache2/apache2.pid
supervisorctl start apache
Check current configuration
# Verify profile was applied
cat /etc/apache2/mods-available/mpm_event.conf
cat /etc/apache2/conf-available/cvt_performance.conf
# Check Apache config syntax
apache2ctl configtest
# View current settings
apache2ctl -V
View Apache logs
# Error log
tail -f /cable_bringup_root/log/apache2/error.log
# Access log (
if enabled)
tail -f /cable_bringup_root/log/apache2/access.log
Use appropriate profile: Match your hardware resources
Disable access logs: Reduces disk I/O significantly
Increase log level: Use error or crit instead of warn
Monitor resources: Watch CPU and memory usage after profile changes
Test before production: Validate configuration in staging environment
Example high-performance configuration:
[apache]
CVT_APACHE_PROFILE = large
CVT_APACHE_LOG_LEVEL =crit
CVT_APACHE_ACCESS_LOG =
false