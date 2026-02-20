NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.8.1
Bringup GUI

The Cable Validation Tool views facilitate rapid issue identification and correlation, enabling efficient remediation.

The bring-up GUI includes the following pages:"

  • Circuits View: Combines link data reported by both ends of a circuit (correlation).

  • Flapping Circuits View: Flapping circuits with 24h flap history.

  • Devices View: View all devices in the loaded topology.

  • Rack View: Issues displayed by physical location.

  • Reports: Summary (total), list of cable issues.

  • Golden BER Tests: Golden amBER test (clear counters, validate compliance).

  • Amber Collection Test: Collect Amber files.

  • Advanced Flapping Monitoring: Monitors circuit flapping events along with BER (Raw/Eff), temperature, and Tx/Rx.

  • System Admin: CVT tool monitoring and debugging (report delays, load topology, manage device access credentials, start/stop validation, etc.).
