Bringup GUI
The Cable Validation Tool views facilitate rapid issue identification and correlation, enabling efficient remediation.
The bring-up GUI includes the following pages:"
Circuits View: Combines link data reported by both ends of a circuit (correlation).
Flapping Circuits View: Flapping circuits with 24h flap history.
Devices View: View all devices in the loaded topology.
Rack View: Issues displayed by physical location.
Reports: Summary (total), list of cable issues.
Golden BER Tests: Golden amBER test (clear counters, validate compliance).
Amber Collection Test: Collect Amber files.
Advanced Flapping Monitoring: Monitors circuit flapping events along with BER (Raw/Eff), temperature, and Tx/Rx.
System Admin: CVT tool monitoring and debugging (report delays, load topology, manage device access credentials, start/stop validation, etc.).