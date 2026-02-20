Bringup GUI

The Cable Validation Tool views facilitate rapid issue identification and correlation, enabling efficient remediation.

The bring-up GUI includes the following pages:"

Circuits View: Combines link data reported by both ends of a circuit (correlation).

Flapping Circuits View: Flapping circuits with 24h flap history.

Devices View: View all devices in the loaded topology.

Rack View: Issues displayed by physical location.

Reports: Summary (total), list of cable issues.

Golden BER Tests: Golden amBER test (clear counters, validate compliance).

Amber Collection Test: Collect Amber files.

Advanced Flapping Monitoring: Monitors circuit flapping events along with BER (Raw/Eff), temperature, and Tx/Rx.