NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.8.1
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Cable Agent Status

REST APIs to check agent status

  1. Check the CVT version running on the agent using /version endpoint of the agent.

    Example:

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    # curl -k https://<hostname/IP>:8251/version
{"agent_version": "1.8.1-4"}

  2. Check the agent status using /status endpoint of the agent. It reports the current validation state and to which collector it is sending reports among other details.

    Example:

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    # curl -k https://<hostname/IP>:8251/status
{"state": "validating", "state_since": 1771547598, "auto_transition_via_idle": true, "collector_ip": "<ip>", "last_publish_time": 1771610839}

Note

Note: The above REST APIs would fail even if the agent is installed and running if the port 8251 is blocked.

Check if Agent Container is running

On InfiniBand

Check if cable agent is running on the switch:

  1. Run:

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    ssh admin@<switch-ip-or-name>

  2. Enable

  3. Show docker images

  4. Exit

If cables agent is running on the switch, the following output is prompted.

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----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image                                 Version      Created            Size
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
cables_agent                          latest       13 hours ago       788MB


On Ethernet, NVOS, and Hosts

Check if cable agent is running on the switch:

  1. Run:

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    ssh admin@<switch-ip-or-name>

  2. docker ps

If cables agent is running on the switch, the following output is prompted.

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----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image                                 Version      Created            Size
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
cables_agent                          latest       13 hours ago       788MB


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