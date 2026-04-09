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Cable Agent Status
Check the CVT version running on the agent using
/versionendpoint of the agent.
Example:
# curl -k https:
//<hostname/IP>:8251/version{
"agent_version":
"1.8.1-4"}
Check the agent status using
/statusendpoint of the agent. It reports the current validation state and to which collector it is sending reports among other details.
Example:
# curl -k https:
//<hostname/IP>:8251/status{
"state":
"validating",
"state_since":
1771547598,
"auto_transition_via_idle":
true,
"collector_ip":
"<ip>",
"last_publish_time":
1771610839}
Note: The above REST APIs would fail even if the agent is installed and running if the port 8251 is blocked.
On InfiniBand
Check if cable agent is running on the switch:
Run:
ssh admin@<
switch-ip-or-name>
Enable
Show docker images
Exit
If cables agent is running on the switch, the following output is prompted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image Version Created Size
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
cables_agent latest
13 hours ago 788MB
On Ethernet, NVOS, and Hosts
Check if cable agent is running on the switch:
Run:
ssh admin@<
switch-ip-or-name>
docker ps
If cables agent is running on the switch, the following output is prompted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image Version Created Size
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
cables_agent latest
13 hours ago 788MB