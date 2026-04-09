Cable Agent Status

Check if cable agent is running on the switch:

Run: Copy Copied! ssh admin@< switch -ip-or-name> Enable Show docker images Exit

If cables agent is running on the switch, the following output is prompted.

Copy Copied! ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Image Version Created Size ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- cables_agent latest 13 hours ago 788MB





Check if cable agent is running on the switch:

Run: Copy Copied! ssh admin@< switch -ip-or-name> docker ps

If cables agent is running on the switch, the following output is prompted.

Copy Copied! ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Image Version Created Size ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- cables_agent latest 13 hours ago 788MB



