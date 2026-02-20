Cable Validation Controller

The CV Controller is a web service that is automatically started when the CVT container is launched via supervisord. It provides REST APIs to initiate and terminate the bring-up process, enhancing usability and eliminating the need for manual steps.

The CV Controller uses Apache to handle incoming REST API requests. Apache routes any request that includes the cv_controller prefix to the CV Controller service.

Authentication is handled through session-based authentication, meaning users must be logged in to access the service.

The CV controller service output will be saved in a new log file called cv_controller_collector.log under /cable_bringup_root/log directory.