Cable Validation Controller

The CV Controller is a web service that is automatically started when the CVT container is launched via supervisord. It provides REST APIs to initiate and terminate the bring-up process, enhancing usability and eliminating the need for manual steps.

The CV Controller uses Apache to handle incoming REST API requests. Apache routes any request that includes the cv_controller prefix to the CV Controller service.

Authentication is handled through session-based authentication, meaning users must be logged in to access the service.

image-2025-4-6_22-21-10-version-1-modificationdate-1771587183507-api-v2.png

The CV controller service output will be saved in a new log file called cv_controller_collector.log under /cable_bringup_root/log directory.

Overriding CV Controller Port

The CV controller uses port 8252 by default. Users can modify this port by updating the CV_CONTROLLER_PORT variable in the config.cfg file.

To make this adjustment, follow these steps:

As Plugin

  1. Execute /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p cablevalidation to add the Cable Validation plugin.

  2. Stop the plugin using /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh stop -p cablevalidation

  3. Use vim /opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/cablevalidation/config.cfg to modify the ' CV_CONTROLLER_PORT ' variable.

  4. Update and save the file.

  5. Start the plugin again with /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh start -p cablevalidation.

As Standalone

  1. Pass the new port as Env by executing docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --env CV_CONTROLLER_PORT=<new-port> cables_bringup

With these changes, the new configuration will take effect, and Apache will run with the updated ports.

CV Controller GUI

When a user accesses the web page of the Cable Validation Tool, the following screen will appear if the bring-up service has not yet started:

image-2025-4-6_22-29-30-version-1-modificationdate-1771587182850-api-v2.png

The page displays a button to start the bring-up process, along with a drop-down menu to select the bring-up type (e.g., InfiniBand, XDR, Ethernet).

After starting the bringup service, Users can also stop the bring-up service from the Service tab on the System Admin page.

image-2025-4-6_22-33-8-version-1-modificationdate-1771587182187-api-v2.png

