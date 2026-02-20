Changes and New Features in This Release
Feature
Description
Device Overview Tab
A Device Overview tab has been added to the Device View page, providing summarized device-level information.
Added support for SONiC Switch
Added support for SONiC-based Switch can now be monitored in the Cable Validation Tool.
SN2201 Switch Support
Added support for the SN2201 Ethernet switch has been added, enabling monitoring through the Cable Validation Tool.
Circuit Issue and Resolution History
A timeline view has been introduced to display circuit-related issues along with their resolution history. For more information, refer to Circuit History and Remediation.
Custom Circuit Remediation Actions
Users can now add custom remediation actions for circuits. These actions are recorded as part of the issue history and resolution timeline. For more information, refer to Circuit History and Remediation.
Bulk Upload of Web User Credentials
Web users can be uploaded in bulk from a file.
Web user accounts can now be uploaded in bulk using a file. For more information. refer to System Admin.
Load device credentials from file
Device Access Credentials can be loaded in bulk from a file.
Support fetching amber files of interfaces that are part of bonded interfaces
Bond interfaces are now supported on CVT.
BER and Flap test results made persistent
BER and Flap test results will not be lost of CVT bringup is restarted.
Customize Amber fields to Analyze
Custom Amber fields can be fetched apart from the standard ones which are supported.
Support display of devices without dns resolution
Devices which are added to the ptp but could not be associated to a IP, are now listed in Agent status report.
Allow user to add creds for host name
Single node credentials can be added by hostname instead of just IP.
Added support for Tx power side A to Rx power side B drop detection
New anomaly added which detects power loss from Tx to Rx.
Option to export logs added
Logs from UI actions performed can be exported to a text file.
IP field added to Unified ptp file to avoid using IP file when there is no DNS
Devices without DNS entry can have their associated IP added to the unified ptp file instead of adding a ip file.
In the upcoming versions of the Cable Validation Tool, the Legacy Ethernet and InfiniBand P2P file formats will be deprecated. Moving forward, only the Unified Topology will be supported. For more information, refer to P2P File.