Changes and New Features in This Release

A Device Overview tab has been added to the Device View page, providing summarized device-level information.

Added support for SONiC-based Switch can now be monitored in the Cable Validation Tool.

Added support for the SN2201 Ethernet switch has been added, enabling monitoring through the Cable Validation Tool.

A timeline view has been introduced to display circuit-related issues along with their resolution history. For more information, refer to Circuit History and Remediation .

Users can now add custom remediation actions for circuits. These actions are recorded as part of the issue history and resolution timeline. For more information, refer to Circuit History and Remediation .

Web user accounts can now be uploaded in bulk using a file. For more information. refer to System Admin .

Device Access Credentials can be loaded in bulk from a file.

Bond interfaces are now supported on CVT.

Support fetching amber files of interfaces that are part of bonded interfaces

BER and Flap test results will not be lost of CVT bringup is restarted.

Custom Amber fields can be fetched apart from the standard ones which are supported.

Devices which are added to the ptp but could not be associated to a IP, are now listed in Agent status report.

Single node credentials can be added by hostname instead of just IP.

New anomaly added which detects power loss from Tx to Rx.

Logs from UI actions performed can be exported to a text file.

IP field added to Unified ptp file to avoid using IP file when there is no DNS