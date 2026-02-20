NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.8.1
On This Page

Check if Cable Agent is Running

On InfiniBand

Check if cable agent is running on the switch:

  1. Run:

    ssh admin@<switch-ip-or-name>

  2. Enable

  3. Show docker images

  4. Exit

If cables agent is running on the switch, the following output is prompted.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image                                 Version      Created            Size
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
cables_agent                          latest       13 hours ago       788MB

On Ethernet and NVOS

Check if cable agent is running on the switch:

  1. Run:

    ssh admin@<switch-ip-or-name>

  2. docker ps

If cables agent is running on the switch, the following output is prompted.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image                                 Version      Created            Size
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
cables_agent                          latest       13 hours ago       788MB

