Cluster Sizing Guide

This sizing guide provides hardware and network recommendations for Cable Validation deployments based on cluster size. Recommendations are based on performance analysis of enterprise deployments and optimal resource utilization patterns.

Important Note: Cable Validation Tool (CVT) handles both switches and hosts in modern deployments. The legacy naming in the codebase (e.g., "SwitchAgentMgr", "switch_ip") reflects historical origins when CVT only handled switches, but now applies to all managed devices (switches, hosts, HCAs, etc.).