Collecting Amber File
Ethernet and InfiniBand(NDR/HDR) switches have one MST device for which Amber file is collected.
Hosts have one MST device per NIC, hence Amber file is collected per mst device.
Following command can be used to collect amber file:
Find the MST device by running the command:
# sudo mst status -v
Run mlxlink command to collect the amber:
# mlxlink -d <mst_device_name> --amber_collect <path_to_save_the_amber_file>
Example:
mlxlink –d /dev/mst/mt54000_pciconf0 –amber_collect /tmp/amber.csv
On XDR switches there are four devices - one per ASIC.
To get the amber for all the ASICs, create a planarized device. To do so, run the following command:
# sudo mst start --planarized_device_pci
Expected output:
Run mlxlink command for the planarized device and it will generate 4 files automatically - one per asic:
sudo mlxlink -d /dev/mst/planarized_device_pci --amber_collect <path_to_save_the_amber_file>
Example:
sudo mlxlink -d /dev/mst/planarized_device_pci --amber_collect /tmp/amber.csv
This command creates four amber files – and labels the file name as:
amber_ASIC_0.csv, amber_ASIC_1.csv, amber_ASIC_2.csv, amber_ASIC_3.csv
Each amber file will have information for a particular split port.
On NVLink Switches there are two mst devices - one per ASIC.
Find the MST devices by running the command:
# sudo mst status -v
Example:
Run mlxlink command to collect the amber:
# mlxlink -d <mst_device_name> --amber_collect <path_to_save_the_amber_file>
Example:
mlxlink –d /dev/mst/mt54004_pci_cr0 –amber_collect /tmp/amber_asic1.csv mlxlink -d /dev/mst/mt54004_pci_cr1 -amber_collect /tmp/amber_asic2.csv