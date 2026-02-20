On This Page
Commands APIs
Description – Returns supported commands that could be executed via web.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/commands
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
Response Data Example
{
"load_topo": {
"args": {
"dns": {
"type":
"bool",
"mandatory":
false},
"files": {
"type":
"list",
"mandatory":
true},
"cluster": {
"type":
"str",
"mandatory":
false} },
"is_async":
false},
"load_ip": {
"args": {
"files": {
"type":
"list",
"mandatory":
true},
"cluster": {
"type":
"str",
"mandatory":
false} },
"is_async":
false}, …. etc. }
Description – Gets command help.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/commands/<command_name>/help
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Data Example - It depends on the CLI command you need to run. The following is an example of running load_ptp
{
"command":
"load_topo",
"help": [
"",
" load_topo filename [dns=true/false] [type=topo/dot] [cluster=<cluster name>] [servers=true/false]",
" loads a topology file",
"",
" Parameters",
" 1. dns [optional, boolean(true/false), default is true]:",
" if dns=true, hostname will be used to communication, otherwise user have to load IP file.",
" 2. cluster [optional, string, default is 'default`] cluster name.",
" 3. servers [optional, boolean(true/false), default varies]: flag whether to manage agents on servers.",
" default is true for ETH clusters, not supported for IB clusters.",
" 4. type [optional, string(topo/dot), default varies]",
" for IB clusters, the default is `topo`, and for ETH clusters the default is `dot`.",
""] }
Description – Returns the status of commands processing, the status is either 'Idle' of 'Executing <cmd_name>' .
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/commands/status
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
Response Data Example
{
"status":
"Idle"or
"Executing <cmd_name>"}
Description – Processes a Bringup CLI command.
Request URL –
POST /cablevalidation/commands/<command_name>
Request Data Example – It depends on the CLI command you need to run. The following is an example of running load_ptp.
{
"file":
"/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/ptp/proton-ptp.xlsx"}
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD REQUEST
404 – NOT FOUND
Response – text message e.g. Command 'load_ptp' completed successfully
Description – Gets the output of the given command name.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/commands/<command_name>/output?timestamp=<timestamp>
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Data Example
{
"command":
"load_ptp",
"request_ts":
0,
"last_ts":
1732376613333429,
"status":
"Completed",
"content": [
"Warning: Rack unit mismatch for MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01: 30, 27",
"Loaded 1 switches, 2 hosts, 2 links.",
"Loaded IP addresses of 1 switches/hosts!"] }