NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.8.1
Commands APIs

Get Supported Commands

  • Description – Returns supported commands that could be executed via web.

  • Request URL –GET /cablevalidation/commands

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

  • Response Data Example

    {
"load_topo": {
"args": {
"dns": {
"type": "bool",
"mandatory": false
},
"files": {
"type": "list",
"mandatory": true
},
"cluster": {
"type": "str",
"mandatory": false
}
},
"is_async": false
},
"load_ip": {
"args": {
"files": {
"type": "list",
"mandatory": true
},
"cluster": {
"type": "str",
"mandatory": false
}
},
"is_async": false
},
…. etc.
}

Get Command Help

  • Description – Gets command help.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/commands/<command_name>/help

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response Data Example - It depends on the CLI command you need to run. The following is an example of running load_ptp

    {
  "command": "load_topo",
  "help": [
    "",
    "        load_topo filename [dns=true/false] [type=topo/dot] [cluster=<cluster name>] [servers=true/false]",
    "        loads a topology file",
    "",
    "        Parameters",
    "        1. dns [optional, boolean(true/false), default is true]:",
    "           if dns=true, hostname will be used to communication, otherwise user have to load IP file.",
    "        2. cluster [optional, string, default is 'default`] cluster name.",
    "        3. servers [optional, boolean(true/false), default varies]: flag whether to manage agents on servers.",
    "           default is true for ETH clusters, not supported for IB clusters.",
    "        4. type [optional, string(topo/dot), default varies]",
    "           for IB clusters, the default is `topo`, and for ETH clusters the default is `dot`.",
    ""
  ]
}

Get Commands Status

  • Description – Returns the status of commands processing, the status is either 'Idle' of 'Executing <cmd_name>' .

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/commands/status

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

  • Response Data Example

    {
"status": "Idle" or "Executing <cmd_name>"
}

Run Command

  • Description – Processes a Bringup CLI command.

  • Request URL – POST /cablevalidation/commands/<command_name>

  • Request Data Example – It depends on the CLI command you need to run. The following is an example of running load_ptp.

    {
"file":"/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/ptp/proton-ptp.xlsx"
}

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response – text message e.g. Command 'load_ptp' completed successfully

Get Command Output

  • Description – Gets the output of the given command name.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/commands/<command_name>/output?timestamp=<timestamp>

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response Data Example

    {
    "command": "load_ptp",
    "request_ts": 0,
    "last_ts": 1732376613333429,
    "status": "Completed",
    "content": [
        "Warning: Rack unit mismatch for MQM8700 sw-hdr-proton01: 30, 27",
        "Loaded 1 switches, 2 hosts, 2 links.",
        "Loaded IP addresses of 1 switches/hosts!"
    ]
}

