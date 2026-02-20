On This Page
Deploying the Module
Fabric Size
CPU Requirements*
Memory Requirements
Disk Space Requirements
Minimum
Recommended
Up to 1000 nodes
4-core server
4 GB
20 GB
50 GB
1000-5000 nodes
8-core server
16 GB
40 GB
120 GB
5000-10000 nodes
16-core server
32 GB
80 GB
160 GB
Above 10000 nodes
Contact NVIDIA Support
Supported architectures for collector installation: x86_64 and ARM64 (aarch64)
The following operating systems were tested with Docker Container:
Component
Type and Version
Supported OS
The Cable Validation tool can be deployed in two methods:
Deploy the
cables_bringupcontainer on a host as described below:
docker load -i <image_path>/cables_bringup_<version>.tar.gz
docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host cables_bringup
docker exec -it cables_bringup /bin/bash
Setting Docker Environment
There are three ways to set environment variables to help customize some of the settings on CVT.
Set the values in CVT environment variable configuration file [Least Priority]
Setting Environment variables when starting the docker container
Exporting environment variables manually inside the container [Highest Priority]
Environment Variable Configuration File
To enhance flexibility and usability, CVT supports environment variable management through a dedicated file. All variables listed below can be set in the configuration file, which includes default values for easy customization.
If an environment variable is defined in both the Docker environment and the configuration file, the Docker environment value takes precedence.
Step 1: Configuration File
The
cvt_env.conf file is installed with CVT and comes preloaded with default values.
You can modify this file to match your environment requirements.
Step 2: Updating Variables
To update an environment variable:
Edit the
<cable_bringup_root>/config/cvt_env.conffile.
Save your changes.
Restart the CVT collector for the changes to take effect.
This can be done in the following ways:
supervisorctl restart cvt-service
supervisorctl stop cvt-service bringupcli -k
Note: A Docker container restart is not required—only the CVT collector needs to be restarted.
Sample cvt_env.conf file
[Version]
# DO NOT EDIT THIS SECTION
# Developer note: when adding/removing/changing a variable, you must increment the version number.
# Version of the cvt_env.conf file
# This version is used to check
if the cvt_env.conf file is compatible with the current version of the CVT
# If the version is not compatible, the original cvt_env.conf file will be saved as cvt_env.conf.save
# and the
new cvt_env.conf file will be created with the current version
# The
new cvt_env.conf file will be used to start the CVT
CVT_ENV_VERSION =
1.0.
7
#
### Variable names are
case-sensitive, and should be unique among sections.
[network]
### Network Configuration
# IP addresses used by the agents:
#
if no Environment Variable is set, the IP address of the
default
interface will be used.
#
if AGENTS_COLLECTOR_NAT_IP is set
# - the agents (
switch and host) will use
this IP address
# otherwise
# -
if DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME is set,
switch and host agents will use the IP address of the
interface
# specified by DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME
# -
if HOST_SPECIFIC_INTERFACE_NAME is set, host agents will use the IP address of the
interface
# specified by HOST_SPECIFIC_INTERFACE_NAME
# Collector External (NAT) IP address and port; define
if there is a NAT between the collector and the agents
#
this IP address and port are used by the agents to communicate the collector
# fetch images and send data/reports to the collector
# Leave empty
if there is no NAT between the collector and the agents
# the NAT port is used
for port-forwarding from K8s or other intermediate networks to the collector
#
if the port is empty, CVT will use the https port of the collector (APACHE_HTTPS_PORT) or
default
443.
AGENTS_COLLECTOR_NAT_IP =
AGENTS_COLLECTOR_NAT_PORT =
# Interface name of the collector over which all the agents (
switch and host) will communicate
# The IP address of
this
interface will be used by all agents (
switch and host) to communicate to
# the collector to fetch images and send data/reports
DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME =
# Use the following variable
if you want to use a different
interface of the collector
for the host agents
# Define
if the
interface to connect with hosts is different from the one used
for
switch agents
# specified by DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME
# The IP address of
this
interface will be used by the host agents to communicate to the
# collector to fetch images and send data/reports
# Leave empty
if you want to use the same
interface as DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME
HOST_SPECIFIC_INTERFACE_NAME =
[agent]
### Agent Configuration (settings used by the agents themselves)
# set `
true`
if the
switch hostname contains a dot (other than the domain part)
CV_DOT_IN_HOSTNAME =
# Time after which a full report is forced to be published.
# Value to be provided in minutes. Default is
720 minutes (
12 hours).
# Interval less than
10 mins is not supported.
FULL_REPORT_PUBLISH_INTERVAL_MINUTES =
720
# Set to `
true` to publish amber data on each agent iteration, regardless of changes.
# Default is `
false` - amber is only published when there are changes or during forced full reports.
AMBER_PUBLISH_EACH_ITERATION =
false
# Agent data collection interval in seconds. Default is
600 seconds (
10 minutes).
# This controls how often the agent collects and processes port/link data.
AGENT_COLLECT_INTERVAL =
600
# Optional: add arbitrary extra fields/counters to be included in advanced stats.
# These fields are looked up first in the AMBER CSV record (by column name), and
if not found,
# they are looked up as AdvancedStats attributes (e.g. transceiver_reinsert_cnt).
# NOTE: all fields must be numeric.
# Format: comma-separated list (whitespace is ignored). Example:
# CUSTOM_AMBER_FIELDS = transceiver_reinsert_cnt, transceiver_swap_cnt, Advanced_Status_Opcode
CUSTOM_AMBER_FIELDS = Advanced_Status_Opcode
# Enable/Disable nvlink addition and validation
for gb200/
300 nodes.
# Default is `
true`. Set to `
false` to disable nvlink validation.
NVLINK_VALIDATION =
true
CVT_SKIP_ACP_REPORTS =
false
# Interval to check ports in seconds (
default
10 seconds)
# This controls how often the agent checks the ports
for changes.
CHECK_PORTS_INTERVAL =
10
# Maximum interval between authentication failures in seconds (
default
10 minutes)
# interval starts from
10 seconds and doubles every failure, till it reaches the maximum interval
MAX_AUTH_FAILURE_INTERVAL =
600
[agent deployment]
### Container Runtime Configuration
for Agent Deployment
# These settings control how agents are deployed on target hosts.
# Supports Docker (
default), containerd (via nerdctl), and Kubernetes.
#
# Container runtime to use
for agent deployment.
# Leave empty
for auto-detection (recommended).
# Supported values: docker, containerd, k8s
# - docker: Uses Docker daemon (
default
if available)
# - containerd: Uses nerdctl CLI with containerd
# - k8s: Deploys as Kubernetes Pod or DaemonSet
# NOTE: Switch deployments (SONiC, Cumulus) always use Docker regardless of
this setting.
CVT_CONTAINER_RUNTIME =
# containerd namespace
for nerdctl (only used when CVT_CONTAINER_RUNTIME = containerd)
# Default:
default
CVT_CONTAINERD_NAMESPACE =
default
# Kubernetes namespace
for agent deployment (only used when CVT_CONTAINER_RUNTIME = k8s)
# The namespace will be created
if it doesn't exist.
# Default: cvt-agent
CVT_K8S_NAMESPACE = cvt-agent
# Kubernetes Pod/DaemonSet name (only used when CVT_CONTAINER_RUNTIME = k8s)
# Default: cables-agent
CVT_K8S_APP_NAME = cables-agent
[collector]
### Collector Configuration (settings used by the collector to manage agents)
# Max time to wait
for an agent to become inactive in minutes
MAX_INACTIVE_INTERVAL =
15
# Interval to check
for
new switches in minutes
CHECK_NEW_SWITCHES_INTERVAL =
15
# Time to wait
for an agent to become active after start validation (minutes)
START_VALIDATION_TIMEOUT =
5
# Time to wait
for an agent to become inactive in minutes
WAIT_TIME_INACTIVE_AGENTS =
1
### Worker Concurrency Settings
# Max number of workers to run in parallel
for general operations (validation, connectivity, DNS)
CVT_MAX_WORKERS =
30
# Max number of workers
for agent deployment (limited due to 384MB image transfers)
CVT_DEPLOYMENT_MAX_WORKERS =
30
### Timeout Settings
# Quick timeout
for unreachable devices (seconds) - reduces wait time
for failed connections
CVT_QUICK_TIMEOUT =
3
# Agent communication timeout (seconds) - timeout
for individual HTTP requests to agents
AGENT_COMM_TIMEOUT =
30
### Batch Processing Settings
# Batching threshold - only use batching
for deployments larger than
this (reduces overhead)
CVT_BATCHING_THRESHOLD =
5000
# Batch size when batching is used (devices per batch)
CVT_BATCH_SIZE =
1000
### DNS Resolution Settings
# DNS resolver options
for fast timeouts to avoid
long waits on unresolvable hostnames
# This configures the system resolver behavior when load_topo performs parallel DNS resolution
# Format: timeout:X attempts:Y single-request
# - timeout:X : seconds to wait per DNS query (
default:
1)
# - attempts:Y : number of retry attempts (
default:
1, no retries)
# - single-request : send A and AAAA queries separately (improves performance)
CVT_DNS_RES_OPTIONS = timeout:
1 attempts:
1 single-request
[ssh]
### SSH Configuration
# SSH
private key file path
for passwordless authentication to HOST devices only.
# NOTE: SSH keys are NOT used
for
switch devices (switches use password authentication).
# Used by both SSH commands and SFTP file transfers during agent deployment to hosts.
# IMPORTANT: Path must be accessible inside the collector container, not the host system.
# If using Docker volumes, ensure the key file is mounted into the container.
# - Leave empty to use standard SSH key discovery (recommended)
# - When empty, SSH will automatically
try
default container locations like:
# - ~/.ssh/id_rsa, ~/.ssh/id_dsa, ~/.ssh/id_ecdsa, ~/.ssh/id_ed25519
# Set to specific path only
if you need to use a non-standard key location
# Examples:
#
1. CV_SSH_KEY_FILE = /opt/collector/keys/host_key (container path)
#
2. CV_SSH_KEY_FILE = /home/collector/.ssh/custom_key (container path)
CV_SSH_KEY_FILE =
# SSH connection timeout in seconds
# Applied to both SSH command execution and SFTP file transfers
# Increase
for slow networks, decrease
for faster failure detection
SSH_CONN_TIMEOUT =
20
# Enable automatic SSH key discovery from SSH agent and
default locations
# NOTE: Only applies to HOST devices, not switches
# When enabled, the system will
try to use keys from (inside container):
# - SSH agent (
if running and accessible in container)
# - Default container locations (~/.ssh/id_rsa, ~/.ssh/id_dsa, etc.)
# Only used
for host devices when no password is provided
SSH_LOOK_FOR_KEYS =
true
[application]
# Topology loading at startup - specify what to load:
# none -
do not load any topology file (
default)
# last - load the last loaded topology from history
# <path> - load a specific topology file (supports .topo, .dot, .xlsx, .json)
# Examples:
#
1. STARTUP_TOPOLOGY = none
#
2. STARTUP_TOPOLOGY = last
#
3. STARTUP_TOPOLOGY = ./topologies/production.topo
#
4. STARTUP_TOPOLOGY = /absolute/path/to/topology.xlsx
STARTUP_TOPOLOGY = none
# Credentials file to load at startup
# If not set, no credentials will be loaded
#
1. STARTUP_CREDENTIALS_FILE = /opt/collector/credentials.ini
#
2. STARTUP_CREDENTIALS_FILE = /absolute/path/to/credentials.json
#
3. STARTUP_CREDENTIALS_FILE = none
# If STARTUP_CREDENTIALS_FILE is set to none, no credentials will be loaded
STARTUP_CREDENTIALS_FILE = none
# automatically start validation
if a topology file is loaded
AUTO_START_VALIDATION =
false
[apache]
### Apache Web Server Configuration
# Apache performance profile based on server resources and cluster scale
# This controls Apache's concurrency, connection handling, and optimization settings
# Options:
# small -
2-
16 cores /
8-64GB RAM / <
1,
000 agents (
default)
# medium -
32-
128 cores /
128-512GB RAM /
1,
000-
10,
000 agents
# large -
200-
300 cores / 1TB+ RAM /
10,
000-
20,
000 agents
# xlarge -
400+ cores /
1.5TB+ RAM /
20,
000+ agents
# auto - Auto-detect based on available CPU cores
CVT_APACHE_PROFILE = small
#
### Apache Logging Configuration
# Log level
for Apache error logs. Higher levels reduce log volume.
# Options (from most to least verbose):
# debug, info, notice, warn (
default), error, crit, alert, emerg
# For high-scale production deployments, consider using
'error' or
'crit'
CVT_APACHE_LOG_LEVEL = warn
# Enable or disable Apache access logs (request logging)
# Set to
'false' to disable access logs and reduce disk I/O on high-traffic deployments
# Options:
true (
default),
false
CVT_APACHE_ACCESS_LOG =
true
[data management]
# set `
true`
if you want to poll
for stats from CVT collector
ENABLE_STATS_POLLING =
false
#
### Data Archiving Configuration
# Cron schedule
for data directory archiving (compresses old date directories)
# Format: minute hour day month weekday
# Default:
5
0 * * * (daily at
00:
05 UTC)
# Adjust to run during low-usage periods in your timezone
# Examples:
#
0
6 * * * =
06:
00 UTC (1am CT / 2am ET)
#
0
2 * * * =
02:
00 UTC (9pm ET previous day)
#
30
7 * * * =
07:
30 UTC (
2:30am CT)
CVT_DATA_ARCHIVE_SCHEDULE =
5
0 * * *
# Maximum number of plain (uncompressed) data directories to keep
# Older directories are compressed to .tgz archives
CVT_MAX_PLAIN_DATA_DIRS =
7
# Maximum total data entries (plain + archived) to keep
# Oldest archives are deleted when
this limit is exceeded
CVT_MAX_DATA_DIRS =
30
More details on the configuration parameters can be found at CVT Configuration
Setting Environmental Variables with Docker Run
Specifying the Network Interface
If the host system is equipped with multiple network interfaces and the switches are connected to the host through an interface that differs from the default management interface, the user can designate this particular interface by utilizing a specific environment variable, namely AGENTS_IFC_NAME. To illustrate, assuming the hypothetical interface name is eno3:
docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --env AGENTS_IFC_NAME=eno3
Adding Hostnames
If the switches are not configured in the DNS server, you may add hostnames; the user may use the --add-host option when running the container. For example (assuming the switch name is switch-3245fa and its IP is 192.168.1.1):
docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --add-host=
switch-3245fa:
192.168.
1.1 cables_bringup
Using Volumes
Volumes can be used for data persistence or easier file transfer to the cables_bringup container. The volume must be mapped to /cable_bringup_root in the container for data persistence. This volume can also be used for loading topology files. Example:
docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host -v /opt/bringup_data:/cable_bringup_root cables_bringup
Overriding Apache Configuration
In the event that a host machine is running another Apache instance and utilizing the default ssh ports 443, an alternative port may be designated for the bringup server by the user, these ports should be available and free. To accomplish this, the APACHE_HTTPS_PORT environment variables can be employed. Consider the following example:
docker run --name cables_bringup -itd --network=host --env APACHE_HTTPS_PORT=
9443 cables_bringup
Warning: Please note that Running Cable Validation as plugin is not supported on UFM Gen2.0.
Deploy the module as a UFM Enterprise plugin as follows:
docker load -i /<image_path>/ufm-plugin-cablevalidation-<version>.tar.gz
./manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p cablevalidation -t <version>
./manage_ufm_plugins.sh start -p cablevalidation
docker exec -it ufm-plugin-cablevalidation bash
Copy Files to the Plugin
Users have two methods for copying files, such as topology files, to the Cable Validation plugin:
Copy the files to the plugin's data volume /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/cablevalidation which is mapped to /data/ inside the plugin container.
Use docker cp to copy the needed files to the container.
Overriding the Apache Configuration
When using Cable Validation as a plugin, the default ports 443 are already in use by UFM Enterprise. Therefore, port 8633 will be used for HTTPS by default. Users can opt to use different ports for the bring-up server, provided that these ports are available and free.
The plugin config.cfg file can be modified to update APACHE_HTTPS_PORT variables for that purpose. To make this adjustment, follow these steps:
Execute /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p cablevalidation to add the Cable Validation plugin.
Stop the plugin using /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh stop -p cablevalidation
Use vim /opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/cablevalidation/config.cfg to modify the 'APACHE_HTTPS_PORT' variable.
Update and save the file.
Start the plugin again with /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh start -p cablevalidation.
With these changes, the new configuration will take effect, and Apache will run with the updated ports.