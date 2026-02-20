Deploying the Module

[Version] # DO NOT EDIT THIS SECTION # Developer note: when adding/removing/changing a variable, you must increment the version number. # Version of the cvt_env.conf file # This version is used to check if the cvt_env.conf file is compatible with the current version of the CVT # If the version is not compatible, the original cvt_env.conf file will be saved as cvt_env.conf.save # and the new cvt_env.conf file will be created with the current version # The new cvt_env.conf file will be used to start the CVT CVT_ENV_VERSION = 1.0 . 7 # ### Variable names are case -sensitive, and should be unique among sections. [network] ### Network Configuration # IP addresses used by the agents: # if no Environment Variable is set, the IP address of the default interface will be used. # if AGENTS_COLLECTOR_NAT_IP is set # - the agents ( switch and host) will use this IP address # otherwise # - if DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME is set, switch and host agents will use the IP address of the interface # specified by DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME # - if HOST_SPECIFIC_INTERFACE_NAME is set, host agents will use the IP address of the interface # specified by HOST_SPECIFIC_INTERFACE_NAME # Collector External (NAT) IP address and port; define if there is a NAT between the collector and the agents # this IP address and port are used by the agents to communicate the collector # fetch images and send data/reports to the collector # Leave empty if there is no NAT between the collector and the agents # the NAT port is used for port-forwarding from K8s or other intermediate networks to the collector # if the port is empty, CVT will use the https port of the collector (APACHE_HTTPS_PORT) or default 443 . AGENTS_COLLECTOR_NAT_IP = AGENTS_COLLECTOR_NAT_PORT = # Interface name of the collector over which all the agents ( switch and host) will communicate # The IP address of this interface will be used by all agents ( switch and host) to communicate to # the collector to fetch images and send data/reports DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME = # Use the following variable if you want to use a different interface of the collector for the host agents # Define if the interface to connect with hosts is different from the one used for switch agents # specified by DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME # The IP address of this interface will be used by the host agents to communicate to the # collector to fetch images and send data/reports # Leave empty if you want to use the same interface as DEFAULT_AGENTS_INTERFACE_NAME HOST_SPECIFIC_INTERFACE_NAME = [agent] ### Agent Configuration (settings used by the agents themselves) # set ` true ` if the switch hostname contains a dot (other than the domain part) CV_DOT_IN_HOSTNAME = # Time after which a full report is forced to be published. # Value to be provided in minutes. Default is 720 minutes ( 12 hours). # Interval less than 10 mins is not supported. FULL_REPORT_PUBLISH_INTERVAL_MINUTES = 720 # Set to ` true ` to publish amber data on each agent iteration, regardless of changes. # Default is ` false ` - amber is only published when there are changes or during forced full reports. AMBER_PUBLISH_EACH_ITERATION = false # Agent data collection interval in seconds. Default is 600 seconds ( 10 minutes). # This controls how often the agent collects and processes port/link data. AGENT_COLLECT_INTERVAL = 600 # Optional: add arbitrary extra fields/counters to be included in advanced stats. # These fields are looked up first in the AMBER CSV record (by column name), and if not found, # they are looked up as AdvancedStats attributes (e.g. transceiver_reinsert_cnt). # NOTE: all fields must be numeric. # Format: comma-separated list (whitespace is ignored). Example: # CUSTOM_AMBER_FIELDS = transceiver_reinsert_cnt, transceiver_swap_cnt, Advanced_Status_Opcode CUSTOM_AMBER_FIELDS = Advanced_Status_Opcode # Enable/Disable nvlink addition and validation for gb200/ 300 nodes. # Default is ` true `. Set to ` false ` to disable nvlink validation. NVLINK_VALIDATION = true CVT_SKIP_ACP_REPORTS = false # Interval to check ports in seconds ( default 10 seconds) # This controls how often the agent checks the ports for changes. CHECK_PORTS_INTERVAL = 10 # Maximum interval between authentication failures in seconds ( default 10 minutes) # interval starts from 10 seconds and doubles every failure, till it reaches the maximum interval MAX_AUTH_FAILURE_INTERVAL = 600 [agent deployment] ### Container Runtime Configuration for Agent Deployment # These settings control how agents are deployed on target hosts. # Supports Docker ( default ), containerd (via nerdctl), and Kubernetes. # # Container runtime to use for agent deployment. # Leave empty for auto-detection (recommended). # Supported values: docker, containerd, k8s # - docker: Uses Docker daemon ( default if available) # - containerd: Uses nerdctl CLI with containerd # - k8s: Deploys as Kubernetes Pod or DaemonSet # NOTE: Switch deployments (SONiC, Cumulus) always use Docker regardless of this setting. CVT_CONTAINER_RUNTIME = # containerd namespace for nerdctl (only used when CVT_CONTAINER_RUNTIME = containerd) # Default: default CVT_CONTAINERD_NAMESPACE = default # Kubernetes namespace for agent deployment (only used when CVT_CONTAINER_RUNTIME = k8s) # The namespace will be created if it doesn't exist. # Default: cvt-agent CVT_K8S_NAMESPACE = cvt-agent # Kubernetes Pod/DaemonSet name (only used when CVT_CONTAINER_RUNTIME = k8s) # Default: cables-agent CVT_K8S_APP_NAME = cables-agent [collector] ### Collector Configuration (settings used by the collector to manage agents) # Max time to wait for an agent to become inactive in minutes MAX_INACTIVE_INTERVAL = 15 # Interval to check for new switches in minutes CHECK_NEW_SWITCHES_INTERVAL = 15 # Time to wait for an agent to become active after start validation (minutes) START_VALIDATION_TIMEOUT = 5 # Time to wait for an agent to become inactive in minutes WAIT_TIME_INACTIVE_AGENTS = 1 ### Worker Concurrency Settings # Max number of workers to run in parallel for general operations (validation, connectivity, DNS) CVT_MAX_WORKERS = 30 # Max number of workers for agent deployment (limited due to 384MB image transfers) CVT_DEPLOYMENT_MAX_WORKERS = 30 ### Timeout Settings # Quick timeout for unreachable devices (seconds) - reduces wait time for failed connections CVT_QUICK_TIMEOUT = 3 # Agent communication timeout (seconds) - timeout for individual HTTP requests to agents AGENT_COMM_TIMEOUT = 30 ### Batch Processing Settings # Batching threshold - only use batching for deployments larger than this (reduces overhead) CVT_BATCHING_THRESHOLD = 5000 # Batch size when batching is used (devices per batch) CVT_BATCH_SIZE = 1000 ### DNS Resolution Settings # DNS resolver options for fast timeouts to avoid long waits on unresolvable hostnames # This configures the system resolver behavior when load_topo performs parallel DNS resolution # Format: timeout:X attempts:Y single-request # - timeout:X : seconds to wait per DNS query ( default : 1 ) # - attempts:Y : number of retry attempts ( default : 1 , no retries) # - single-request : send A and AAAA queries separately (improves performance) CVT_DNS_RES_OPTIONS = timeout: 1 attempts: 1 single-request [ssh] ### SSH Configuration # SSH private key file path for passwordless authentication to HOST devices only. # NOTE: SSH keys are NOT used for switch devices (switches use password authentication). # Used by both SSH commands and SFTP file transfers during agent deployment to hosts. # IMPORTANT: Path must be accessible inside the collector container, not the host system. # If using Docker volumes, ensure the key file is mounted into the container. # - Leave empty to use standard SSH key discovery (recommended) # - When empty, SSH will automatically try default container locations like: # - ~/.ssh/id_rsa, ~/.ssh/id_dsa, ~/.ssh/id_ecdsa, ~/.ssh/id_ed25519 # Set to specific path only if you need to use a non-standard key location # Examples: # 1 . CV_SSH_KEY_FILE = /opt/collector/keys/host_key (container path) # 2 . CV_SSH_KEY_FILE = /home/collector/.ssh/custom_key (container path) CV_SSH_KEY_FILE = # SSH connection timeout in seconds # Applied to both SSH command execution and SFTP file transfers # Increase for slow networks, decrease for faster failure detection SSH_CONN_TIMEOUT = 20 # Enable automatic SSH key discovery from SSH agent and default locations # NOTE: Only applies to HOST devices, not switches # When enabled, the system will try to use keys from (inside container): # - SSH agent ( if running and accessible in container) # - Default container locations (~/.ssh/id_rsa, ~/.ssh/id_dsa, etc.) # Only used for host devices when no password is provided SSH_LOOK_FOR_KEYS = true [application] # Topology loading at startup - specify what to load: # none - do not load any topology file ( default ) # last - load the last loaded topology from history # <path> - load a specific topology file (supports .topo, .dot, .xlsx, .json) # Examples: # 1 . STARTUP_TOPOLOGY = none # 2 . STARTUP_TOPOLOGY = last # 3 . STARTUP_TOPOLOGY = ./topologies/production.topo # 4 . STARTUP_TOPOLOGY = /absolute/path/to/topology.xlsx STARTUP_TOPOLOGY = none # Credentials file to load at startup # If not set, no credentials will be loaded # 1 . STARTUP_CREDENTIALS_FILE = /opt/collector/credentials.ini # 2 . STARTUP_CREDENTIALS_FILE = /absolute/path/to/credentials.json # 3 . STARTUP_CREDENTIALS_FILE = none # If STARTUP_CREDENTIALS_FILE is set to none, no credentials will be loaded STARTUP_CREDENTIALS_FILE = none # automatically start validation if a topology file is loaded AUTO_START_VALIDATION = false [apache] ### Apache Web Server Configuration # Apache performance profile based on server resources and cluster scale # This controls Apache's concurrency, connection handling, and optimization settings # Options: # small - 2 - 16 cores / 8 -64GB RAM / < 1 , 000 agents ( default ) # medium - 32 - 128 cores / 128 -512GB RAM / 1 , 000 - 10 , 000 agents # large - 200 - 300 cores / 1TB+ RAM / 10 , 000 - 20 , 000 agents # xlarge - 400 + cores / 1 .5TB+ RAM / 20 , 000 + agents # auto - Auto-detect based on available CPU cores CVT_APACHE_PROFILE = small # ### Apache Logging Configuration # Log level for Apache error logs. Higher levels reduce log volume. # Options (from most to least verbose): # debug, info, notice, warn ( default ), error, crit, alert, emerg # For high-scale production deployments, consider using 'error' or 'crit' CVT_APACHE_LOG_LEVEL = warn # Enable or disable Apache access logs (request logging) # Set to 'false' to disable access logs and reduce disk I/O on high-traffic deployments # Options: true ( default ), false CVT_APACHE_ACCESS_LOG = true [data management] # set ` true ` if you want to poll for stats from CVT collector ENABLE_STATS_POLLING = false # ### Data Archiving Configuration # Cron schedule for data directory archiving (compresses old date directories) # Format: minute hour day month weekday # Default: 5 0 * * * (daily at 00 : 05 UTC) # Adjust to run during low-usage periods in your timezone # Examples: # 0 6 * * * = 06 : 00 UTC (1am CT / 2am ET) # 0 2 * * * = 02 : 00 UTC (9pm ET previous day) # 30 7 * * * = 07 : 30 UTC ( 2 :30am CT) CVT_DATA_ARCHIVE_SCHEDULE = 5 0 * * * # Maximum number of plain (uncompressed) data directories to keep # Older directories are compressed to .tgz archives CVT_MAX_PLAIN_DATA_DIRS = 7 # Maximum total data entries (plain + archived) to keep # Oldest archives are deleted when this limit is exceeded CVT_MAX_DATA_DIRS = 30