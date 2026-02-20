NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.8.1
Filters APIs

Filter APIs work on a per-user basis, allowing each user to create their own filters.

Get Page Filters

  • Description – Gets all filters in the given page.

  • Request URL –GET /cablevalidation/report/filters/<page>

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response Example

    ["filter1","filter2"]

Get Filter

  • Description – Gets the filter by name in the specified page.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/report/filters/<page>/<filter_name>

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

    • 500 – INTERNAL SERVER ERROR

  • Response Example

    {
  "filter_name": "filter1",
  "columns": {
    "a_endpoint_cable_pn": {
    "type": "Contains",
    "filter": "22"
    }
  }
}

Add Filter

  • Description – Adds filter to the given page.

  • Request URL – POST /cablevalidation/report/filters/<page>

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 201 – Created

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Request Data Example

    {
  "filter_name":"test2",
  "columns":{
  "a_endpoint_cable_pn":{"type":"Contains","filter":"22"}
  }
}

  • Response - 201: Created

Delete Filter

  • Description – Deleted the given filter in the specified page.

  • Request URL – DELET /cablevalidation/report/filters/<page>/<filter_name>

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 204 – NO CONTENT

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response – No Content
