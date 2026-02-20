High Availability (HA) Mode Support for CVT Plugin

The HA implementation for CVT follows a shared-storage model where both nodes have access to common configuration and data files. This shared storage ensures that when the standby node takes over, it has immediate access to the same topology data, validation history, and configuration that was being used by the primary node. The shared resources include:

Configuration files - All CVT configuration settings, including cvt_env.conf

Topology data - Current and historical topology files

Database and persistent storage - All collected metrics and historical information

Note on Validation State: The runtime validation state (agent status, validation results, and operational data) is maintained in memory only and is not persisted to shared storage. When a failover occurs, the standby node will reload the topology from shared storage and restart validation. The validation state will be rebuilt as agents are redeployed and begin reporting data. This means there will be a brief period during failover where the validation state is being re-established, but the topology configuration and historical data remain intact.

When a failover occurs—whether due to planned maintenance, system failures, or network issues—the standby node can quickly resume operations by loading the same topology and restarting validation, minimizing the gap in validation coverage.