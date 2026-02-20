Installation Notes

Note

The Cable Validation Tool (CVT) provides comprehensive support for SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) based switches. CVT continuously monitors cable connections on SONiC switches, validates them against expected topology, and reports any discrepancies such as missing cables, wrong connections, or signal quality issues.

The CVT agent installer automatically detects SONiC switches by checking for the SONiC version file. No manual configuration of the agent type is required.