Installation Notes
The UFM Cable Validation Tool is compatible with the following fabric types:
Fabric Type
Description
InfiniBand
Supported on MLNX-OS Switches with NDR and HDR port speeds
XDR
Supported on NVOS Q3400-RA Switches with XDR port speed (Does not support link flap detection)
Ethernet
Supported on Cumulus Switches and Ethernet Hosts
NVLink
Type
Model
XDR Switches
NDR Switches
HDR Switches
Ethernet Switches
NVLink Switches
Ethernet GPU Servers
NVLink GPU Servers
Sonic Switches
Devices not included in this list will be supported by CVT but may not be displayed correctly in the rack view.
Pre-Requisites for Agents
Device Type
Requirement
Details
All
Container Runtime
Docker installed and running on Server acting as collector and the Switches/Hosts being monitored.
Network Access
Port 8251 open for communication between the collector and agents(switches and hosts being monitored).
SSH Access
SSH access required for initial agent deployment on switches and hosts.
Servers
Architecture
x86_64 or aarch64
Packages
Servers should have
Ethernet Servers
Packages
Server should have
GB200 compute Nodes
Packages
Should have
SONiC Switches
LLDP Container
SONiC LLDP container running (docker ps | grep lldp)
SONiC Version
SONiC with config_db.json support
SONiC-Based Switches Support
The Cable Validation Tool (CVT) provides comprehensive support for SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) based switches. CVT continuously monitors cable connections on SONiC switches, validates them against expected topology, and reports any discrepancies such as missing cables, wrong connections, or signal quality issues.
The CVT agent installer automatically detects SONiC switches by checking for the SONiC version file. No manual configuration of the agent type is required.