Installation Notes

Supported Fabric Types

The UFM Cable Validation Tool is compatible with the following fabric types:

Fabric Type

Description

InfiniBand

Supported on MLNX-OS Switches with NDR and HDR port speeds

XDR

Supported on NVOS Q3400-RA Switches with XDR port speed (Does not support link flap detection)

Ethernet

Supported on Cumulus Switches and Ethernet Hosts

NVLink

  • Supported on NVOS Switches and compute nodes of GB200/GB300 rack types: 36x2, 36x1, and 72x1.

  • Supported on internal NVLink links in the rack

  • Hosts with external links as Ethernet or IB

  • The external InfiniBand links will report BER status, but neighboring information will need to be monitored from the neighboring switch side only.

Supported Devices

Type

Model

XDR Switches

  • Q3400_RA

NDR Switches

  • MQM9700

HDR Switches

  • MQM8700

Ethernet Switches

  • SN5600

  • SN5610

  • SN2201

NVLink Switches

  • N5200_LD

  • N5201_LD

  • N5110_LD

  • N5112_LD

  • N5113_LD

  • N5400_LD

  • N5500_LD

  • N5700_LD

Ethernet GPU Servers

  • SYS-421GE-TNHR2-LC-TW008 (H100)

  • PowerEdge XE9680

NVLink GPU Servers

  • GB200 NVL

  • DGX GB200 Compute Tray

  • Dell Server 9712a

Sonic Switches

  • SN3700

  • SN3700C

  • SN4600

  • SN4600C

  • SN4700

  • SN5400

  • SN5600

Note

Devices not included in this list will be supported by CVT but may not be displayed correctly in the rack view.

Pre-Requisites for Agents

Device Type

Requirement

Details

All

Container Runtime

Docker installed and running on Server acting as collector and the Switches/Hosts being monitored.

Network Access

Port 8251 open for communication between the collector and agents(switches and hosts being monitored).

SSH Access

SSH access required for initial agent deployment on switches and hosts.

Servers

Architecture

x86_64 or aarch64

Packages

Servers should have mft and ofed packages installed

Ethernet Servers

Packages

Server should have lldpd installed and /var/run/lldpd.socket

GB200 compute Nodes

Packages

Should have nvidia-container-toolkit and nvidia-smi packages installed

SONiC Switches

LLDP Container

SONiC LLDP container running (docker ps | grep lldp)

SONiC Version

SONiC with config_db.json support

Note

SONiC-Based Switches Support

The Cable Validation Tool (CVT) provides comprehensive support for SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) based switches. CVT continuously monitors cable connections on SONiC switches, validates them against expected topology, and reports any discrepancies such as missing cables, wrong connections, or signal quality issues.

The CVT agent installer automatically detects SONiC switches by checking for the SONiC version file. No manual configuration of the agent type is required.

