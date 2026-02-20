Known Issues in This Release
Reference Number
Issue
4877768
Description: In Circuit View, node names are automatically converted to lowercase.
Keywords: PTP, Hostname, Lower case
Discovered in Release: v1.8.1
Workaround: N/A
4855254
Description: The CVT service fails to start because the Docker image installs NumPy 2.4.1, which is incompatible with the machine.
Keywords:
Discovered in Release: v1.8.1
Workaround: N/A
4889379
Description: The screen may appear empty after a process is shut down
Keywords:
Discovered in Release: v1.8.1
Workaround: