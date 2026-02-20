NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.8.1
Known Issues in This Release

Reference Number

Issue

4877768

Description: In Circuit View, node names are automatically converted to lowercase.

Keywords: PTP, Hostname, Lower case

Discovered in Release: v1.8.1

Workaround: N/A

4855254

Description: The CVT service fails to start because the Docker image installs NumPy 2.4.1, which is incompatible with the machine.

Keywords: cvt-service, Old CPUs, NumPy 2.4.1

Discovered in Release: v1.8.1

Workaround: N/A

4889379

Description: The screen may appear empty after a process is shut down

Keywords: cvt-service, shutdown, Empty Screen

Discovered in Release: v1.8.1

Workaround:

  • Edit the URL manually by adding system-admin/services

    (https://<your machine>/cables_validation/#/system-admin/services)

  • Or go directly to the server error page using:

    https://<your machine>/cables_validation/#/server-error-handler-view

