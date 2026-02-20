NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.8.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.8.1  Open Agent Port

Open Agent Port

The agent establishes communication with the CVT collector using port 8251. To ensure proper functionality, this port must be open on the switch's firewall. The process of enabling this port differs based on the type of fabric being used:

  1. InfiniBand Fabric:

    In the InfiniBand fabric, the tool automatically opens port 8251 without requiring any manual intervention from the user. No additional configuration is necessary.

  2. Ethernet Fabric:

    For ethernet fabric, port 8251 must be opened manually or using ZTP tools. This can be accomplished by executing the following command directly on the switch:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    nv set acl acl-default-whitelist rule 200 match ip tcp dest-port 8251
nv set acl acl-default-whitelist type ipv4
nv config apply
nv config save

  3. NVOS Fabric:

    For NVOS fabric (XDR switches), port 8251 must be opened manually. This can be accomplished by executing the following commands directly on the switch:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    nv set acl AAA type ipv4
nv set acl AAA rule 1 match ip tcp dest-port 8251
nv set acl AAA rule 1 action permit
nv set interface eth0-1 acl AAA inbound control-plane
nv config apply
nv config save

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 20, 2026
content here