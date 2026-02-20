On This Page
Optional Files
The tool also supports optional files that helps with customizing the topology file.
Supported for Ethernet fabrics, this CSV file allows users to aggregate CVT results based on their Data Center (DC) layout hierarchy, such as:
Data Hall # or Pod #
Scalable Unit #
Row #
Line Unit #
It defines the mapping of racks to a set of desired layout categories (column headers).
Example: below racks are mapped to SU's, LU's, R's, DH
Supported for InfiniBand and NVOS fabrics, this CSV file defines the relationship between port numbers and HCA names in the following format:
port,hca-name
port: Interface number on the host
hca-name: RDMA interface name, which could be mlx5_x, HCA-X, ibp*, or any other naming convention.
By default, if the user didn't provide the
hca_mappingthe tool will use the following assumption:
port,hca-name
1, mlx5_0
2, mlx5_1
3, mlx5_2
4, mlx5_3
5, mlx5_4
6, mlx5_5
7, mlx5_6
8, mlx5_7
The below is an example of the hca_mapping file:
port,hca-name
1,mlx5_1
2,mlx5_0
3,mlx5_2
4,mlx5_4