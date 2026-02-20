This hierarchical selection process allows users to navigate from a Data Hall to SU and then to specific Racks. This feature is only available if the user has provided the DC Floor Layout file while loading the P2P file. Below are the steps the user should follow:

Select a Data Hall: Begin by selecting a Data Hall from the dropdown menu or by clicking on one of the DH squares displayed below, which show the number of active and failed components within each Data Hall. This selection determines the scope of available Scalable Units and Racks.

2. Display and Select SU: Once a Data Hall is selected, all associated Scalable Units (SUs) will be displayed in two forms:

Dropdown Menu – A list of available SUs for easy selection. Visual Squares – Each square represents an SU and displays the number of active and failed components.



The user can either select an SU from the dropdown or click on one of the SU squares in the visual layout.

3. Display and Select Racks: the same as SU, after selecting an SU, all associated Racks within that SU will be displayed in two forms:

Dropdown Menu – A list of all racks within the selected SU. Visual Squares – Each square represents a Rack and includes the number of active and failed components.



The user can either select a rack from the dropdown menu or click on a rack name to view the simulated visual representation of the selected rack.