This tab is only supported for Admin users

The Cable Issues View provides a table-based overview of node related issues, enabling users to quickly identify and resolve problems. The view organizes all issues related to a specific node under a single collapsible row.

By default, all rows are fully expanded, showing details for each issue, users can manually collapse individual nodes to hide their associated issues or click the 'Collapse All' button to collapse all nodes at once.

Only nodes with issues are displayed by default. And the description of a node with issues is highlighted in red for easy identification.

To view all nodes, including those without issues, click the 'Everything' button.

To see topology details file you can click on 'Topology File Details' which include the File Name, Load Time and the File Hash.

Navigate to Circuit

Users can directly navigate to the circuit associated with a specific issue: