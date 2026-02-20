NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.8.1
Reports

Cables Issues

This tab is only supported for Admin users

image-2025-8-1_17-28-8-version-1-modificationdate-1771587280023-api-v2.png

The Cable Issues View provides a table-based overview of node related issues, enabling users to quickly identify and resolve problems. The view organizes all issues related to a specific node under a single collapsible row.

By default, all rows are fully expanded, showing details for each issue, users can manually collapse individual nodes to hide their associated issues or click the 'Collapse All' button to collapse all nodes at once.

Only nodes with issues are displayed by default. And the description of a node with issues is highlighted in red for easy identification.

To view all nodes, including those without issues, click the 'Everything' button.

To see topology details file you can click on 'Topology File Details' which include the File Name, Load Time and the File Hash.

image-2025-8-1_17-30-34-version-1-modificationdate-1771587278590-api-v2.png

Navigate to Circuit

Users can directly navigate to the circuit associated with a specific issue:

  1. Right-click on the issue in the table.

  2. Select 'Go To Circuit' to open the circuit view for that issue.

image-2025-8-1_17-29-24-version-1-modificationdate-1771587279403-api-v2.png

Summary Report

The Summary Report View provides a table summarizing all detected issues or syndromes across the tool. The table includes the number of occurrences and number of affected nodes for each issue.

image-2025-8-1_17-26-29-version-1-modificationdate-1771587280493-api-v2.png

Download Circuits as CSV

Users can download all circuits associated with a specific syndrome as a CSV file by right-clicking on the syndrome and selecting "Download as CSV."

image-2025-8-2_16-41-40-version-1-modificationdate-1771587276923-api-v2.png

For example, selecting "Download as CSV" for the Negotiation Fail syndrome will generate a file that includes only circuits with that specific issue.

image-2025-8-2_16-49-39-version-1-modificationdate-1771587276407-api-v2.png

Go to Circuits

Users can also navigate to the Circuits View filtered by a specific syndrome by right-clicking on the syndrome and selecting "Go to Circuits."

Within the Circuits View, users can further download the filtered data as a CSV file if needed.

image-2025-8-2_16-51-0-version-1-modificationdate-1771587275810-api-v2.png

Device Health Report

The Device Health Report provides a comprehensive, hierarchical view of device health status across the data center infrastructure. It enables users to monitor key device components—such as power supplies, fans, power supply fans, and ports—across various organizational levels, including Data Center, Data Hall, Scalable Unit, and Rack. Through a drill-down interface, users can navigate these levels to examine the health status in detail. At each level, the report displays values indicating the number of active and failed components (e.g., fans, power supplies) within the corresponding Data Hall, Scalable Unit, Rack, or individual device—depending on the selected level.

The feature displays device health information in a tabular format with the ability to:

  • Navigate through hierarchical levels (DC → DH → SU → Rack)

  • View detailed health status for Power Supply, Power Supply Fans, Fans, and Ports

  • visual indicators for device status

image-2025-8-1_15-54-7-version-1-modificationdate-1771587285633-api-v2.png

Topology Levels

The system provides four levels of hierarchy, listed from the largest to the smallest:

  1. Data Center (DC): This level is always available and displays data based on the loaded topology. For example, if the user loads a DC floor layout file, the DC level will show all Data Halls (DHs) in the topology.

    This level will be described in detail later in this document.

  2. Data Hall (DH):

    Displays all Scalable Units (SUs) within the selected Data Hall.

    This level is not always available and is only accessible when a DC floor layout file is loaded.

  3. Scalable Unit (SU):

    Displays all Racks within the selected SU.

    Like the DH level, this level is also only available if a DC floor layout file has been loaded.

  4. Rack:

    Displays all nodes within the selected Rack.

    This level is not always available either; it becomes accessible when the topology is loaded in P2P format.

Navigating Deeper

Users can right-click on a row to drill down into a more detailed view.

image-2025-8-1_16-1-10-version-1-modificationdate-1771587285120-api-v2.png

After selecting "Get sus in DH1", the view changes to show all SUs in DH1. user can keep drilling down until they reach the last available level/scope

image-2025-8-1_16-9-33-version-1-modificationdate-1771587284017-api-v2.png

image-2025-8-1_16-10-8-version-1-modificationdate-1771587283330-api-v2.png

image-2025-8-1_16-11-38-version-1-modificationdate-1771587282827-api-v2.png

Location Indicator

On the left side of the table, a location indicator shows the current path within the hierarchy.

Users can:

  • Click on any level in the path to go back to it.

  • Use the Back button to return to the previous level.

image-2025-8-1_16-19-48-version-1-modificationdate-1771587282370-api-v2.png

Initial Level — Data Center Level (DC)

Not all topologies in CVT include Data Halls (DHs), Scalable Units (SUs), and Racks — it depends on the type of topology the user loads.

The system initially adjusts the hierarchy based on available data.

For example:

  • If the user loads a P2P file along with a DC floor layout, the topology will include all levels: DC → DHs → SUs → Racks.

image-2025-8-1_16-1-10-version-1-modificationdate-1771587285120-api-v2.png

  • If the user loads a P2P file without the DC floor layout, the topology will only include DC → Racks.

image-2025-8-1_16-34-31-version-1-modificationdate-1771587281777-api-v2.png

  • If the user loads a topo file, the topology will not support racks at all, so the available level will be only DC.

image-2025-8-1_17-0-49-version-1-modificationdate-1771587281117-api-v2.png

Note

The Status column represents the agent status. For more information, please refer to Agent Status.
