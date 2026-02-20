NVIDIA UFM Cable Validation Tool v1.8.1
Reports APIs

Get Validation Report

  • Description – Gets the recent cable validation report

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/report/validation

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response Example

    {
  "report": "ValidationReport",
  "stats": {
    "in_progress": 14,
    "no_issues": 8,
    "not_started": 5
  },
  "issues": [
    {
      "timestamp": 1722290755.0392804,
      "node_desc": "dell001.cm.cluster",
      "rack": "D01",
      "unit": 2,
      "issues": [
        [ "Unreachable-device"]
      ]
    }
  ],
  "metadata": {
    "file_name": "v22_testing_extracable.xlsx",
    "file_hash": "d2a8ce40b613a17245acb3310fa0b810238dc61613e8f683b95139d19567aa5a",
    "load_time": 1722290305.0386324
  }
}

Get Validation Status

  • Description – Gets validation status.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/validation/status

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 500 – INTERNAL SERVER ERROR

  • Response Data Example:

    {"status": "not started"}

Get Topology Metadata

  • Description – Gets topology metadata.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/topology/metadata

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

  • Response Data Example

    {
"file_name": "proton-ptp.xlsx",
"file_path": "/cable_bringup_root/data/uploads/topology/ptp/proton-ptp.xlsx",
"dc_layout_file_path": null,
"file_hash": "c13187caece919c9aa88d2c1e26404fe5e3d0cd56ea801c4c46a7236e42549fb",
"load_time": 1732376613.3298793
}

Get Summary Report

  • Description – Gets cluster summary by name.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/report/summary

  • Request Params

    • cluster: Name of the cluster. If set, the response will return the device health for that specific cluster .

      • Type: string

      • Optional: true

      • Default: default

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response Example

    [
  {"syndrome": "No Transceiver","number_of_occurrences": 0,"switches_affected": 0},
  {"syndrome": "Link Down, No signal","number_of_occurrences": 0,"switches_affected": 0},
  {"syndrome": "Wrong-neighbor","number_of_occurrences": 0,"switches_affected": 0},
  ……etc
]

Get Circuit Report

  • Description – Gets circuits information.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/report/circuits

  • Request Params

    • cluster: - Name of the cluster. If set, the response will return the circuits for that specific cluster.

      • Type: string

      • Optional: true

      • Default: default

    • node - The name of the node. If set, the response will return the circuits for that specific node .

      • Type: string

      • Optional: true

    • port - The name of the port . If set, the response will return the circuits for that specific port.

      • Type: string

      • Optional: true

    • page - The name of the page. It can be one of the following values: circuit, flap, or flap_hist.

      • Type: string

      • Optional: true

    • healthy - If true, only healthy circuits will be returned.

      • Type: bool

      • Optional: true

    • circuit_id - circuit id. If set, the response will return the circuit with that id .

      • Type: string

      • Optional: true

    • report - syndrome name, if set, the response will return the circuits with that syndrome

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

    • 404 – NOT FOUND

  • Response Example

    [   
  {
    "circuit_id": "c83df4d68b40",
    "a_endpoint": {
      "node_type": "Switch",
      "data_hall": "DH0",
      "su_number": "SU01",
      "node": "sw-hdr-proton01",
      "port": "P4",
      "rack": null,
      "unit": null,
      "actual_node": null,
      "actual_port": null,
      "port_status": "up",
      "plugged": true,
      "advanced_stats": {…}
      "remediation_action": "Check LLDP is enabled on peer; Verify the peer is fully provisioned and reachable",
      "report": "Unknown-neighbor"
    },
    "z_endpoint": {….},
    "healthy": false,
    "status": "Fail"
  }
]

Get Device Health Report

  • Description – Get device health summary report.

  • Request URL – GET /cablevalidation/report/health

  • Request Params

    • cluster - Name of the cluster. If set, the response will return the device health for that specific cluster .

      • Type: string

      • Optional: true

      • Default: default

    • context - dc, dh, su, rack or node

    • items - The report scope, which typically includes a list of data-halls, scalable-unit/data-hall, racks, or nodes, depending on the selected context. Do not include this item if the context is "dc"

  • Response Content Type – application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD REQUEST

  • Response Example

[  
    {
        "health_summary": {
            "Power Supply": {
                "failed": 1,
                "active": 1
            },
            "Power Supply Fans": {
                "failed": 1,
                "active": 1
            },
            "Fans": {
                "failed": 0,
                "active": 12
            },
            "Ports": {
                "failed": 0,
                "active": 2
            }
        },
        "data_hall": null,
        "su_number": null,
        "rack": "PXX"
    }
]

